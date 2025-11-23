Mamdani stands by Trump criticism despite friendly White House meeting

President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani after their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted November 23, 2025 12:06 pm.

Last Updated November 23, 2025 12:36 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani didn’t back down in an interview that aired Sunday from past criticism that President Donald Trump acted like a despot and a fascist after a surprisingly friendly White House meeting between the two men.

The newly elected democratic socialist and the Republican president have fiercely criticized each other in the past. Trump called Mamdani a “100% Communist Lunatic” in a social media post following the incoming mayor’s election victory, and Mamdani has said Trump was attacking democracy. Yet the two political foils emerged smiling after the meeting Friday and spoke of shared goals.

Pressed about his past criticism during a “Meet the Press” interview conducted Saturday, Mamdani said his views remained unchanged.

“Everything that I’ve said in the past, I continue to believe,” Mamdani said. “And that’s the thing that I think is important in our politics, is that we don’t shy away from where we have disagreements, but we understand what it is that brings us to that table, because I’m not coming into the Oval Office to make a point or make a stand. I’m coming in there to deliver for New Yorkers.”

Trump had brushed aside Mamdani’s criticisms Friday and even jumped in on his defense several times. When a reporter asked if Mamdani stood by his comments that Trump is a fascist, Trump interjected before Mamdani could fully answer the question.

“That’s OK. You can just say yes. OK?” Trump said. “It’s easier. It’s easier than explaining it. I don’t mind.”

Asked about the fascist criticism on “Meet the Press,” Mamdani said, “That’s something that I’ve said in the past. I say it today. ”

Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” talk show that Trump wants to work with everybody who cares about the future of the American people.

“We’re at times disagreeing about policies,” Hassett said, “but I think that the objective of making life better for everybody is something that a lot of people share on the Democratic and Republican side.”

Though far apart politically, the White House meeting offered potential political benefits for both men. The incoming mayor was able to meet one-on-one with the president, and Trump got to to talk about affordability, an issue that is increasingly important to voters.

The Associated Press


Top Stories

The Santa Claus Parade is underway in Toronto

Santa Claus will be riding his sleigh through the streets of Toronto on Sunday. The 121st year of the parade will feature several marching bands, beautiful floats that take all year to complete, and...

WATCH LIVE

2m ago

'Armed and dangerous': Police searching for Brampton man accused of killing his dad

Peel police are on the hunt for a Brampton man who is accused of killing his father during a dispute over the weekend. Officers were called to the family’s home on Clearjoy Street, near Bovaird Drive...

1h ago

Evidence of gunfire found at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash: Toronto police

Toronto police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision in North York that sent one woman to a hospital early Sunday morning. According to authorities, the crash happened near Steeles Avenue West...

3h ago

Canada and India revive negotiations for comprehensive trade deal, after 15-year attempt

JOHANNESBURG — Prime Minister Mark Carney and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are reviving attempts at a comprehensive trade deal, which both countries started negotiating in 2010. "The two leaders...

1h ago

