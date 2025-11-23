Man seriously injured in downtown stabbing

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was found with stab wounds in the Garden District neighbourhood.

Investigators say they were called to the Dundas Street East and Jarvis Street area just before 10 p.m. Sunday for reports someone had been stabbed.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a suspect was seen fleeing on foot eastbound on Dundas Street. A description was not immediately available.