Man seriously injured in downtown stabbing

Toronto police investigate after a man was stabbed in the Garden District neighbourhood on November 23, 2025. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

By John Marchesan

Posted November 23, 2025 10:11 pm.

Last Updated November 23, 2025 11:06 pm.

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was found with stab wounds in the Garden District neighbourhood.

Investigators say they were called to the Dundas Street East and Jarvis Street area just before 10 p.m. Sunday for reports someone had been stabbed.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a suspect was seen fleeing on foot eastbound on Dundas Street. A description was not immediately available.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Officials to provide update Monday at scene of fatal Brampton fire

Police and fire officials will provide an update Monday at the scene of a fatal fire in Brampton that has so far claimed the lives of three people. The search resumed Sunday for two people, believed...

5h ago

Small businesses, shoppers say they have lost faith in Canada Post

Janet Wright is the owner of FloorPlay Socks, a boutique sock shop with multiple locations in the GTHA. At her Queen West shop, she welcomes news of a possible deal between Canada Post and the union representing...

5h ago

Police arrest Brampton man accused of killing his dad

A Brampton man accused of killing his father during a dispute over the weekend has been arrested. Police in Peel Region said late Sunday that 25-year-old Nicholas Jaglal was in their custody. He is...

49m ago

YOP drinkable yogurt recalled due to pieces of plastic: CFIA

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall notice for YOP drinkable yogurt due to the presence of pieces of plastic. Yoplait Canada said in a statement that it proactively issued...

8h ago

Top Stories

Officials to provide update Monday at scene of fatal Brampton fire

Police and fire officials will provide an update Monday at the scene of a fatal fire in Brampton that has so far claimed the lives of three people. The search resumed Sunday for two people, believed...

5h ago

Small businesses, shoppers say they have lost faith in Canada Post

Janet Wright is the owner of FloorPlay Socks, a boutique sock shop with multiple locations in the GTHA. At her Queen West shop, she welcomes news of a possible deal between Canada Post and the union representing...

5h ago

Police arrest Brampton man accused of killing his dad

A Brampton man accused of killing his father during a dispute over the weekend has been arrested. Police in Peel Region said late Sunday that 25-year-old Nicholas Jaglal was in their custody. He is...

49m ago

YOP drinkable yogurt recalled due to pieces of plastic: CFIA

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall notice for YOP drinkable yogurt due to the presence of pieces of plastic. Yoplait Canada said in a statement that it proactively issued...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Dry Monday but winter-like weather on the way

Mostly sunny to start the work week, with increasing clouds through the afternoon and evening. However, rain is not expected until Tuesday.

4h ago

2:19
Canadian small businesses, shoppers lose faith in Canada Post despite reaching agreement in principle

Rhianne Campbell is checking in with small businesses to see how they’ve adapted to the uncertainty surrounding the crown corporation this holiday season.

5h ago

2:14
Seasonably mild weather through middle of next week

Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers Sunday morning and afternoon, with wind gusts up to 50 km/h in some areas.
2:23
Hundreds rally at Queen's Park to protest against Ford government's Bill 60

Rhianne Campbell reports, housing advocates say Bill 60 will exacerbate evictions across the province.
2:31
Texas man is world's oldest bus driver

One man from Texas has a unique distinction - he's considered the world's oldest bus driver. The 95-year-old speaks about his legacy being behind the wheel for nearly thirty years.
More Videos