Minister Fraser says democracies need strong institutions to keep powers in check

HALIFAX — Justice Minister Sean Fraser says without strong institutions holding political powers in check, democracy is weakened not just in Canada, but globally.

Fraser addressed an audience at the Halifax International Security Forum today, on a panel that also included the U.S. senator from North Dakota, Kevin Cramer.

The panel focused on the role of decency in functioning democracies, with both Fraser and Cramer discussing how U.S. President Donald Trump has changed how governments interact with each other.

Fraser didn’t mention Trump by name, but spoke about how serving short-term political interests by appealing to a small slice of the electorate erodes future rights.

Fraser said key to this discussion is the protection of institutions, such as a free media and empowered courts, that can hold political powers in check.

If global powers move away from the goal of advancing shared prosperity, Fraser said, the long-term outcome is that people will lose trust in the institutions put in place as safeguards.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2025.

The Canadian Press