Officers search for bear after for B.C. attack, nation fundraising for victims

British Columbia conservation officers are continuing to look for the grizzly bear responsible for attacking an elementary school group, as the First Nation has starting raising money to support those who were injured.

Three students and one teacher were sent to hospital Thursday when the bear attacked the group of about 20 people in Bella Coola who were on a field trip and having lunch at the time.

Conservation officers have since said they believe a mother bear with two cubs was likely involved in an attack.

They have set up traps in the area and have asked the public to stay out of the woods while the search is taking place.

A GoFundMe page launched by the Nuxalk Nation has raised nearly $30,000 after less than 24 hours online.

The page says the money will go toward supporting the families of those injured with medical and related expenses, as well as community healing if the families’ needs are met.

“This was an unprecedented attack and occurred despite the group following standard safety protocols, and teachers fighting off the bear. Our community lives in good relationship with bears, and is shocked by this tragic incident,” the fundraising post says.