Officers search for bear after for B.C. attack, nation fundraising for victims

B.C. Conservation Officer Service

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 23, 2025 2:30 pm.

Last Updated November 23, 2025 3:10 pm.

British Columbia conservation officers are continuing to look for the grizzly bear responsible for attacking an elementary school group, as the First Nation has starting raising money to support those who were injured.

Three students and one teacher were sent to hospital Thursday when the bear attacked the group of about 20 people in Bella Coola who were on a field trip and having lunch at the time.

Conservation officers have since said they believe a mother bear with two cubs was likely involved in an attack.

They have set up traps in the area and have asked the public to stay out of the woods while the search is taking place.

A GoFundMe page launched by the Nuxalk Nation has raised nearly $30,000 after less than 24 hours online.

The page says the money will go toward supporting the families of those injured with medical and related expenses, as well as community healing if the families’ needs are met.

“This was an unprecedented attack and occurred despite the group following standard safety protocols, and teachers fighting off the bear. Our community lives in good relationship with bears, and is shocked by this tragic incident,” the fundraising post says.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

YOP drinkable yogurt recalled due to pieces of plastic: CFIA

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall notice for YOP drinkable yogurt due to the presence of pieces of plastic. Yoplait Canada said in a statement that it proactively issued...

1h ago

'Armed and dangerous': Police searching for Brampton man accused of killing his dad

Peel police are on the hunt for a Brampton man who is accused of killing his father during a dispute over the weekend. Officers were called to the family’s home on Clearjoy Street, near Bovaird Drive...

4h ago

Family members worried as strike continues at GTA care home

Family members of people living in a Greater Toronto Area group home say they are worried for their loved ones' well-being as the home's management is providing limited informationas to how their loved...

25m ago

Canada and India revive negotiations for comprehensive trade deal, after 15-year attempt

JOHANNESBURG — Prime Minister Mark Carney and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are reviving attempts at a comprehensive trade deal, which both countries started negotiating in 2010. "The two leaders...

4h ago

Top Stories

YOP drinkable yogurt recalled due to pieces of plastic: CFIA

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall notice for YOP drinkable yogurt due to the presence of pieces of plastic. Yoplait Canada said in a statement that it proactively issued...

1h ago

'Armed and dangerous': Police searching for Brampton man accused of killing his dad

Peel police are on the hunt for a Brampton man who is accused of killing his father during a dispute over the weekend. Officers were called to the family’s home on Clearjoy Street, near Bovaird Drive...

4h ago

Family members worried as strike continues at GTA care home

Family members of people living in a Greater Toronto Area group home say they are worried for their loved ones' well-being as the home's management is providing limited informationas to how their loved...

25m ago

Canada and India revive negotiations for comprehensive trade deal, after 15-year attempt

JOHANNESBURG — Prime Minister Mark Carney and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are reviving attempts at a comprehensive trade deal, which both countries started negotiating in 2010. "The two leaders...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Seasonably mild weather through middle of next week

Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers Sunday morning and afternoon, with wind gusts up to 50 km/h in some areas.

21h ago

2:23
Hundreds rally at Queen's Park to protest against Ford government's Bill 60

Rhianne Campbell reports, housing advocates say Bill 60 will exacerbate evictions across the province.

22h ago

2:25
Paul McCartney headlines first show in Hamilton's newly revamped TD Coliseum

Music legend Paul McCartney headlined the first-ever show inside Hamilton's newly revamped TD Coliseum. Jazan Grewal is speaking with fans.

2:20
Wet flurries expected north of GTA

Cooler start to the weekend as a system moves through Saturday evening, bringing a chance of flurries and rain or snow showers, mainly to the north end of the GTA.

3:17
Remains found in Brampton home after fire, 2 others unaccounted for

The remains of a body have been discovered in a Brampton home destroyed by flames, bringing the death toll in the fatal fire to 3. As Shauna Hunt tells us, two others remain unaccounted for
More Videos