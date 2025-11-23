OTTAWA — Magnus Brunner, the European commissioner for internal affairs and migration, says security officials from around the globe are discussing ways to better fight organized crime.

Brunner, attending an Ottawa gathering of G7 interior and security ministers, says Europe can learn a lot from Canada on tackling organized crime groups as they become more sophisticated and global in their reach.

Brunner says international co-operation, including information sharing, is key to combating organized crime, including the lucrative drug trade.

The G7, an informal grouping of leading economies, includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the European Union.

The two-day meeting, which wraps up today, was also expected to focus on the problems of migrant smuggling and the intimidation of diaspora communities by authoritarian states.

Participants were also slated to discuss tactics to deal with the online challenges of terrorist and violent extremist content, cybercrime and the internet-related dimensions of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2025.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press