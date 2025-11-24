A cosmic rock or an alien threat? Introducing 3I/Atlas

Questions continue to be raised about what an interstellar visitor to our solar system actually is. NASA says although its eyes are peeled for signs of life, this isn’t the case.

3I/Atlas was discovered in July by the NASA-funded Atlas survey telescope. The space organization says it’s only the third object ever seen to be passing through the solar system from elsewhere in the galaxy.

However, some critics claim the comet’s several anomalies pose as reasons as to why it should be considered an extraterrestrial being instead.

Host Richard Southern speaks to Avi Loeb, theoretical physicist and professor at Harvard University, to break down what we need to know about 3I/Atlas and the potential for alien activity.