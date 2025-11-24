The Big Story

A cosmic rock or an alien threat? Introducing 3I/Atlas

This photo provided by Gianluca Masi shows the interstellar comet 3I/Atlas as it streaks through space, 190 million miles from Earth, on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. The image was taken from Manciano, Italy. (Gianluca Masi via AP)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted November 24, 2025 7:55 am.

Questions continue to be raised about what an interstellar visitor to our solar system actually is. NASA says although its eyes are peeled for signs of life, this isn’t the case.

3I/Atlas was discovered in July by the NASA-funded Atlas survey telescope. The space organization says it’s only the third object ever seen to be passing through the solar system from elsewhere in the galaxy.

However, some critics claim the comet’s several anomalies pose as reasons as to why it should be considered an extraterrestrial being instead.

Host Richard Southern speaks to Avi Loeb, theoretical physicist and professor at Harvard University, to break down what we need to know about 3I/Atlas and the potential for alien activity.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Where is Irma Galastica? An investigation into the whereabouts of a missing Toronto mother

It's been over a year since Irma Galastica, a 32-year-old Toronto mother, went missing. It took several days before her friends and family confirmed she had, in fact, disappeared. Her disappearance...

Exclusive

21m ago

Police treating Toronto's St. Anne's church fire as suspected arson

Toronto police and fire officials have confirmed that the blaze, which destroyed St. Anne's Anglican Church last summer, is now being investigated as suspected arson. The Anglican Diocese of Toronto...

1h ago

Officials to provide update Monday at scene of fatal Brampton fire

Police and fire officials will provide an update Monday at the scene of a fatal fire in Brampton that has so far claimed the lives of three people. The search resumed Sunday for two people, believed...

15h ago

Immigration crackdown: New OMNI poll shows newcomers want Canada to admit fewer immigrants 

Grace Mustrada's voice trembles as she is reminded of someone she met whose permanent residency in Canada was rejected. "I could see her pain. She really was longing to be with her family for a long...

3h ago

Top Stories

Where is Irma Galastica? An investigation into the whereabouts of a missing Toronto mother

It's been over a year since Irma Galastica, a 32-year-old Toronto mother, went missing. It took several days before her friends and family confirmed she had, in fact, disappeared. Her disappearance...

Exclusive

21m ago

Police treating Toronto's St. Anne's church fire as suspected arson

Toronto police and fire officials have confirmed that the blaze, which destroyed St. Anne's Anglican Church last summer, is now being investigated as suspected arson. The Anglican Diocese of Toronto...

1h ago

Officials to provide update Monday at scene of fatal Brampton fire

Police and fire officials will provide an update Monday at the scene of a fatal fire in Brampton that has so far claimed the lives of three people. The search resumed Sunday for two people, believed...

15h ago

Immigration crackdown: New OMNI poll shows newcomers want Canada to admit fewer immigrants 

Grace Mustrada's voice trembles as she is reminded of someone she met whose permanent residency in Canada was rejected. "I could see her pain. She really was longing to be with her family for a long...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:28
Vehicle found on its roof in downtown Toronto, two arrested

Toronto Police say a vehicle was found on its roof near Front and Cherry Street where the driver was suspected of fleeing the scene, two people have since been arrested.

1h ago

2:16
Dry Monday but winter-like weather on the way

Mostly sunny to start the work week, with increasing clouds through the afternoon and evening. However, rain is not expected until Tuesday.

15h ago

2:19
Canadian small businesses, shoppers lose faith in Canada Post despite reaching agreement in principle

Rhianne Campbell is checking in with small businesses to see how they’ve adapted to the uncertainty surrounding the crown corporation this holiday season.

16h ago

2:14
Seasonably mild weather through middle of next week

Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers Sunday morning and afternoon, with wind gusts up to 50 km/h in some areas.
2:23
Hundreds rally at Queen's Park to protest against Ford government's Bill 60

Rhianne Campbell reports, housing advocates say Bill 60 will exacerbate evictions across the province.
More Videos