Ballet company’s truck containing Nutcracker set stolen in Etobicoke

A ballet company says its truck containing the sets and backdrops for its Nutcracker production was stolen from a lot in Etobicoke on Monday morning.

“We are desperately seeking the public’s help in locating the truck or it contents, as we are in the middle of an Ontario-wide tour,” Ballet Jörgen’s general manager, Stephen Word, told CityNews.

Word says the truck was last seen on McLaughlin Road in Mississauga at around 4:30 a.m.

The truck is described as a white 2026, 26-foot International Penske with an Ontario licence plate: CD50 229.

“Inside were the irreplaceable sets and backdrops for The Nutcracker: A Canadian Tradition—the heart of our Ontario-wide holiday tour,” the company said in a release.

The group’s tour just opened days ago in North Bay and is scheduled to visit 12 more Ontario communities through December 31.

“This theft threatens access for thousands of Ontario families,” the company said.

Toronto police have confirmed the theft of the vehicle, with an investigation underway.