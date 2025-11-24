Malaysia to ban social media for children under 16 next year

FILE - Two Malay girls check a mobile phone at a fabric installation decoration at Kwai Chai Hong, the Chinatown area in downtown Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted November 24, 2025 6:51 am.

Last Updated November 24, 2025 7:59 am.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia plans to ban social media accounts for people under 16 starting in 2026, joining Australia and a growing number of countries pushing tighter digital age limits for children.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said Sunday the Cabinet approved the move as part of a broader effort to shield young people from online harm like cyberbullying, scams and sexual exploitation. He said the government is studying approaches taken by Australia and other countries, and the potential use of electronic checks with identity cards or passports to verify users’ ages. He did not say when exactly the ban will be enforced.

“I believe that if the government, regulatory bodies, and parents all play their roles, we can ensure that the Internet in Malaysia is not only fast, widespread and affordable but most importantly, safe, especially for children and families,” he said.

Since January, major social media and messaging platforms with at least 8 million users in Malaysia are required to obtain a licence as part of a broader tightening of state oversight over digital platforms. Licensed platforms must implement age verification, content-safety measures and transparency rules, reflecting the government’s push for a safer digital space.

Australia’s parliament enacted the world’s first ban on social media for children that will begin Dec. 10, setting the minimum age at 16. Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, X and YouTube as well as message board Reddit and livestreaming service Kick face fines of up to 50 million Australian dollars ($33 million) for systemic failures to prevent children younger than 16 from holding accounts.

Australia’s move is being closely watched by countries that share concerns about social media impacts on young children.

Denmark’s government also announced earlier this month plans to ban access to social media for anyone under 15, though details on how the measures would be enforced remain unclear. Norway is also moving forward with a proposed law that would set a minimum age limit of 15 for accessing social media platforms.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Where is Irma Galastica? An investigation into the whereabouts of a missing Toronto mother

It's been over a year since Irma Galastica, a 32-year-old Toronto mother, went missing. It took several days before her friends and family confirmed she had, in fact, disappeared. Her disappearance...

Exclusive

22m ago

Police treating Toronto's St. Anne's church fire as suspected arson

Toronto police and fire officials have confirmed that the blaze, which destroyed St. Anne's Anglican Church last summer, is now being investigated as suspected arson. The Anglican Diocese of Toronto...

1h ago

Officials to provide update Monday at scene of fatal Brampton fire

Police and fire officials will provide an update Monday at the scene of a fatal fire in Brampton that has so far claimed the lives of three people. The search resumed Sunday for two people, believed...

15h ago

Immigration crackdown: New OMNI poll shows newcomers want Canada to admit fewer immigrants 

Grace Mustrada's voice trembles as she is reminded of someone she met whose permanent residency in Canada was rejected. "I could see her pain. She really was longing to be with her family for a long...

3h ago

Top Stories

Where is Irma Galastica? An investigation into the whereabouts of a missing Toronto mother

It's been over a year since Irma Galastica, a 32-year-old Toronto mother, went missing. It took several days before her friends and family confirmed she had, in fact, disappeared. Her disappearance...

Exclusive

22m ago

Police treating Toronto's St. Anne's church fire as suspected arson

Toronto police and fire officials have confirmed that the blaze, which destroyed St. Anne's Anglican Church last summer, is now being investigated as suspected arson. The Anglican Diocese of Toronto...

1h ago

Officials to provide update Monday at scene of fatal Brampton fire

Police and fire officials will provide an update Monday at the scene of a fatal fire in Brampton that has so far claimed the lives of three people. The search resumed Sunday for two people, believed...

15h ago

Immigration crackdown: New OMNI poll shows newcomers want Canada to admit fewer immigrants 

Grace Mustrada's voice trembles as she is reminded of someone she met whose permanent residency in Canada was rejected. "I could see her pain. She really was longing to be with her family for a long...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:28
Vehicle found on its roof in downtown Toronto, two arrested

Toronto Police say a vehicle was found on its roof near Front and Cherry Street where the driver was suspected of fleeing the scene, two people have since been arrested.

1h ago

2:16
Dry Monday but winter-like weather on the way

Mostly sunny to start the work week, with increasing clouds through the afternoon and evening. However, rain is not expected until Tuesday.

15h ago

2:19
Canadian small businesses, shoppers lose faith in Canada Post despite reaching agreement in principle

Rhianne Campbell is checking in with small businesses to see how they’ve adapted to the uncertainty surrounding the crown corporation this holiday season.

16h ago

2:14
Seasonably mild weather through middle of next week

Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers Sunday morning and afternoon, with wind gusts up to 50 km/h in some areas.
2:23
Hundreds rally at Queen's Park to protest against Ford government's Bill 60

Rhianne Campbell reports, housing advocates say Bill 60 will exacerbate evictions across the province.
More Videos