Man injured, another in custody after stabbing in Bloor West Village

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Bloor West Village.

Toronto police were called to Bloor Street and Runnymede Road just after 2:45 p.m.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect, a man believed to be in his 40s, fled the area before police arrived, but was located nearby. He has been taken into custody.

Investigators say it appears the suspect and victim were known to each other.

A large police presence is expected in the area.