Pedestrian injured in Downtown Toronto hit-and-run

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a hit-and-run in downtown Toronto Monday afternoon.

Police were called to Beverly Street and Dundas Street around 4:15 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Paramedics tell CityNews they transported a woman in her 40s to hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect vehicle is a large white truck with possible damage to the driver’s side. It was last seen traveling northbound on St. Patrick Street.

Beverly Street is closed between Dundas Street West and Grange Avenue.