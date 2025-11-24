Proposed class action lawsuit targets major club operators in Toronto

Citing the recent arrest of a club promoter with a criminal sexual history, a Toronto lawyer is attempting to certify a class action lawsuit against major club operators in Toronto

By Alan Carter

Posted November 24, 2025 9:51 pm.

A proposed class action lawsuit claims Toronto’s entertainment district isn’t safe for young women and the companies operating some of the biggest nightclubs in the city are part of the problem.  

Mark Holland, a club promoter in Toronto, was convicted of sexual assaulted in 2022 after being charged back in 2017. 

Holland is now facing three counts of sexual assault charges from this July while once again working in Toronto’s club district. 

The new charges against Holland prompted an emotional press conference from women who say they’ve faced sexual violence in Toronto’s club district. 

“I am sad and heartbroken to see Mark Holland is still out there hurting more women and still has people enabling his disgusting behaviour. I have rebuilt myself, changed career paths, and shifted my focus. But I still continue to have the same questions: How many more women need to get hurt for our justice system to change?” said a survivor of sexual violence who goes by the initials M.H. 

A number of women are looking to certify a class action lawsuit against some of the biggest club operators in the city, alleging the companies have continued to do business with known offenders. 

Kathryn Marshall with Marshall Law is working with the women in attempt to put together the lawsuit. 

“It’s highly problematic in a country like Canada that we have an industry which is heavily licensed, obviously heavily insured, but somehow permitted to employ and affiliate with a convicted sex offender, and you have very vulnerable women coming into these clubs, in these night spots, there’s liquor being served,” said Marshall. 

“This is the breeding ground for assault. And we are looking for accountability from the industry. I’m looking forward to hearing the response from some of these companies. I’ll see who’s going to take ownership, who’s going to take accountability, what is the government going to do to fix it?” 

“We need change, we need a system that protects victims, not the men that hurt them. We need mandatory sentencing for repeat offenders. We need transparency around convictions, and we need trials that don’t drag on for years,” added a survivor of sexual violence who goes by the initials S.J. 

CityNews attempted to contact Mark Holland’s lawyer but was unsuccessful. 

One of the companies expected to be named in the class action lawsuit did not respond to a request for comment while the other said Holland is not affiliated with its properties. 

According to Marshall, part of the trouble is club promoters are rarely formal employees of the establishments, but more freelance operators working to bring people in. 

The lawsuit will be seeking more oversight and financial damages. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Wobbly polar vortex to blanket GTA and Ontario with Arctic air triggering heavy snow

Ontario is bracing for a blast of winter weather this week, with forecasters warning of significant snowfall across the north and lake‑effect squalls set to hammer southern regions as November draws...

4h ago

Where is Irma Galastica? An investigation into the whereabouts of a missing Toronto mother

It's been over a year since Irma Galastica, a 32-year-old Toronto mother, went missing. It took several days before her friends and family confirmed she had, in fact, disappeared. Her disappearance...

14h ago

5 now confirmed dead as result of Brampton house fire: Peel police

Five people are now confirmed dead from a Brampton house fire after more remains were discovered inside the charred wreckage over the weekend, Peel Regional Police confirmed on Monday morning. Const....

7h ago

Woman injured in Downtown Toronto hit-and-run

A female pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a hit-and-run in downtown Toronto Monday afternoon. Police were called to Beverly Street and Dundas Street around 4:15 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian...

1h ago

Top Stories

Wobbly polar vortex to blanket GTA and Ontario with Arctic air triggering heavy snow

Ontario is bracing for a blast of winter weather this week, with forecasters warning of significant snowfall across the north and lake‑effect squalls set to hammer southern regions as November draws...

4h ago

Where is Irma Galastica? An investigation into the whereabouts of a missing Toronto mother

It's been over a year since Irma Galastica, a 32-year-old Toronto mother, went missing. It took several days before her friends and family confirmed she had, in fact, disappeared. Her disappearance...

14h ago

5 now confirmed dead as result of Brampton house fire: Peel police

Five people are now confirmed dead from a Brampton house fire after more remains were discovered inside the charred wreckage over the weekend, Peel Regional Police confirmed on Monday morning. Const....

7h ago

Woman injured in Downtown Toronto hit-and-run

A female pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a hit-and-run in downtown Toronto Monday afternoon. Police were called to Beverly Street and Dundas Street around 4:15 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:13
Premier Ford tells protester to 'go find a job' as controversial housing bill passes

A dramatic vote at Queen's Park as the premier was forced to face tenants and advocates opposing Bill 60. As Tina Yazdani reports, the housing minister is defending the contentious legislation.

6h ago

2:48
Ontario passes housing Bill 60, protesters attempt to disrupt vote

Despite much opposition from housing advocates and renters, the Ford government passed the controversial housing Bill 60 which is set to impose major changes to the province's eviction system.

11h ago

1:24
Two people missing confirmed dead in Brampton house fire: Peel police

Peel Regional Police confirmed out of the three people originally unaccounted for, two have been confirmed dead but one has been found safe. Authorities confirmed the total number of people killed in the fire is five.

10h ago

2:55
"This is a safety issue": Consumer calls out automaker after delayed fix following recall

A woman in Niagara Falls reached out to Speakers Corner after her driver's side seatbelt became completely detached. She's now pushing the automaker to speed up the repair process. Pat Taney reports.

11h ago

1:44
'You'll never be premier!': Ford and Stiles have heated exchange at Queen's Park

Premier Doug Ford and Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles had a heated exchange at Queen's Park during question period after the opposition brought up the skills-development fund controversary.

12h ago

More Videos