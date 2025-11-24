QCAD Digital Trust receives approval for Canadian dollar stablecoin

A Canadian flag flies in the Bay Street financial district in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 24, 2025 11:36 am.

Last Updated November 24, 2025 11:50 am.

TORONTO — Stablecorp Digital Currencies Inc. says QCAD Digital Trust has received regulatory approval for what it’s calling the country’s first compliant Canadian dollar stablecoin.

It says the QCAD Digital Trust has received a final receipt for its prospectus under the Canadian regulatory framework for stablecoins.

QCAD maintains a stable value of one Canadian dollar, by holding one-to-one dollar reserves for each issued QCAD at regulated financial institutions.

The QCAD Digital Trust holds the reserve assets on behalf of holders of QCAD.

The company says the digital tokens will help individuals and businesses to send and receive funds across Canada and around the world at a lower cost than traditional methods.

Stablecorp chair Jean Desgagne says the company has proven that innovation and regulation can go hand-in-hand, providing a robust foundation for the future of the digital Canadian economy.

The federal government outlined plans to regulate stablecoins through legislation in its November budget, saying the move will help make them safer and build trust in digital payments.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2025.

The Canadian Press

