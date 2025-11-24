Rising hockey star ready for a career in the sport

Angelina Dickson is a standout student-athlete that’s been playing hockey for years, becoming a valuable team leader both on and off the ice.

With several seasons as a top scorer under her belt, and several championships in her career already, she says she’d love to continue playing and transform that into a career in the sport down the road.

Angelina Dickson

Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as inspiring as Angelina? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!