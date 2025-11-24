Man and woman hit with more than 90 charges after GTA break‑and‑enter spree

A Durham Regional Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 24, 2025 8:59 am.

Last Updated November 24, 2025 9:04 am.

Durham police say two suspects are facing more than 90 charges following a break‑and‑enter investigation that uncovered a trove of stolen property across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

The probe began on Oct. 7 when police responded to a series of commercial break‑ins linked to a small crime group. Investigators say the suspects were tied to multiple thefts, including stolen vehicles and licence plates.

On Nov. 14, officers observed the suspects operating a stolen pick‑up truck. Police say both individuals abandoned the vehicle and tried to flee on foot, but were quickly arrested.

Officers recovered a significant haul of stolen goods, including two pick‑up trucks, an RV trailer, large quantities of designer sunglasses, construction tools, beauty supplies, vapes, jewellery, several stolen licence plates, and numerous stolen car keys.

Police say Charles Duguay, 52, of Alexandria, Ont., has been charged with failing to stop for police, four counts of break‑and‑enter, four counts of possession of break‑in instruments, four counts of disguise with intent, six counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, six counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, dangerous operation, mischief under $5,000, possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, and nine counts of failing to comply with probation.

Michelle Elida Wright, 39, of Mississauga, has been charged with assault with intent to resist, failing to stop for police, four counts of break‑and‑enter, four counts of possession of break‑in instruments, six counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, six counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, dangerous operation, five counts of operating a conveyance while prohibited, mischief under $5,000, possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, 12 counts of failing to comply with a release order, and nine counts of failing to comply with probation.

Both suspects were held for a bail hearing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Where is Irma Galastica? An investigation into the whereabouts of a missing Toronto mother

It's been over a year since Irma Galastica, a 32-year-old Toronto mother, went missing. It took several days before her friends and family confirmed she had, in fact, disappeared. Her disappearance...

Exclusive

21m ago

Police treating Toronto's St. Anne's church fire as suspected arson

Toronto police and fire officials have confirmed that the blaze, which destroyed St. Anne's Anglican Church last summer, is now being investigated as suspected arson. The Anglican Diocese of Toronto...

1h ago

Officials to provide update Monday at scene of fatal Brampton fire

Police and fire officials will provide an update Monday at the scene of a fatal fire in Brampton that has so far claimed the lives of three people. The search resumed Sunday for two people, believed...

15h ago

Immigration crackdown: New OMNI poll shows newcomers want Canada to admit fewer immigrants 

Grace Mustrada's voice trembles as she is reminded of someone she met whose permanent residency in Canada was rejected. "I could see her pain. She really was longing to be with her family for a long...

3h ago

Top Stories

Where is Irma Galastica? An investigation into the whereabouts of a missing Toronto mother

It's been over a year since Irma Galastica, a 32-year-old Toronto mother, went missing. It took several days before her friends and family confirmed she had, in fact, disappeared. Her disappearance...

Exclusive

21m ago

Police treating Toronto's St. Anne's church fire as suspected arson

Toronto police and fire officials have confirmed that the blaze, which destroyed St. Anne's Anglican Church last summer, is now being investigated as suspected arson. The Anglican Diocese of Toronto...

1h ago

Officials to provide update Monday at scene of fatal Brampton fire

Police and fire officials will provide an update Monday at the scene of a fatal fire in Brampton that has so far claimed the lives of three people. The search resumed Sunday for two people, believed...

15h ago

Immigration crackdown: New OMNI poll shows newcomers want Canada to admit fewer immigrants 

Grace Mustrada's voice trembles as she is reminded of someone she met whose permanent residency in Canada was rejected. "I could see her pain. She really was longing to be with her family for a long...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:28
Vehicle found on its roof in downtown Toronto, two arrested

Toronto Police say a vehicle was found on its roof near Front and Cherry Street where the driver was suspected of fleeing the scene, two people have since been arrested.

1h ago

2:16
Dry Monday but winter-like weather on the way

Mostly sunny to start the work week, with increasing clouds through the afternoon and evening. However, rain is not expected until Tuesday.

15h ago

2:19
Canadian small businesses, shoppers lose faith in Canada Post despite reaching agreement in principle

Rhianne Campbell is checking in with small businesses to see how they’ve adapted to the uncertainty surrounding the crown corporation this holiday season.

16h ago

2:14
Seasonably mild weather through middle of next week

Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers Sunday morning and afternoon, with wind gusts up to 50 km/h in some areas.
2:23
Hundreds rally at Queen's Park to protest against Ford government's Bill 60

Rhianne Campbell reports, housing advocates say Bill 60 will exacerbate evictions across the province.
More Videos