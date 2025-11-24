Durham police say two suspects are facing more than 90 charges following a break‑and‑enter investigation that uncovered a trove of stolen property across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

The probe began on Oct. 7 when police responded to a series of commercial break‑ins linked to a small crime group. Investigators say the suspects were tied to multiple thefts, including stolen vehicles and licence plates.

On Nov. 14, officers observed the suspects operating a stolen pick‑up truck. Police say both individuals abandoned the vehicle and tried to flee on foot, but were quickly arrested.

Officers recovered a significant haul of stolen goods, including two pick‑up trucks, an RV trailer, large quantities of designer sunglasses, construction tools, beauty supplies, vapes, jewellery, several stolen licence plates, and numerous stolen car keys.

Police say Charles Duguay, 52, of Alexandria, Ont., has been charged with failing to stop for police, four counts of break‑and‑enter, four counts of possession of break‑in instruments, four counts of disguise with intent, six counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, six counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, dangerous operation, mischief under $5,000, possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, and nine counts of failing to comply with probation.

Michelle Elida Wright, 39, of Mississauga, has been charged with assault with intent to resist, failing to stop for police, four counts of break‑and‑enter, four counts of possession of break‑in instruments, six counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, six counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, dangerous operation, five counts of operating a conveyance while prohibited, mischief under $5,000, possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, 12 counts of failing to comply with a release order, and nine counts of failing to comply with probation.

Both suspects were held for a bail hearing.