Exclusive

Where is Irma Galastica? An investigation into the whereabouts of a missing Toronto mother

Toronto mother 31-year old Irma Galastica has been missing since August 31, 2024. Her disappearance has remained a mystery. Cristina Howorun investigates the details surrounding her disappearance and tracks her last known movements.

By Cristina Howorun

Posted November 24, 2025 7:17 am.

Last Updated November 24, 2025 9:44 am.

It’s been over a year since Irma Galastica, a 32-year-old Toronto mother, went missing.

It took several days before her friends and family confirmed she had, in fact, disappeared. Her disappearance was initially reported to Toronto Police, before investigators determined she had last been seen in the Hamilton area.

But her family and friends have been relentless in the search for both Galastica and answers.

For several months and with the assistance of Galastica’s friends and family, CityNews has been tracking down those who last saw her and trying to piece together what happened to her last summer.

The day she disappeared, August 31, 2024, Galastica was at the Hamilton club Sankofa.

She was not a regular fixture at the club and staff say she spent much of the night in a booth with a group of men and another woman. Galastica left with some of that same group before the club closed.

Hamilton police shut down Sankofa that same morning for allegedly serving alcohol after hours and it never reopened.

According to the club’s former owner, Sankofa was relying on generators that evening for power, they didn’t have their security cameras working, which means there is no footage to show what was happening with Galastica and her friends inside the club.

One of Galastica’s good friends, Shemica Duncan, was one of the first to notice something was up.

“I noticed that she wasn’t on any of her social media platforms. Her texts weren’t going through anymore. So, I contacted her family and said, ‘Hey, something’s up. I think something’s wrong. Can you guys contact the police?’ So, I contacted the police, they contacted the police. And we’ve just been waiting ever since for answers,” said Duncan.

Duncan and Galastica didn’t have the best relationship with police. They led risky lifestyles and both faced several criminal charges before. Most recently, on Oct. 21, Duncan was charged with several offences, including human trafficking.

These charges are outstanding and there is no indication that these charges are related to Galastica’s disappearance at this time.

CityNews investigates: Where is Irma Galastica?

Four-part series:

Toronto police issued the first missing person alert, but it was weeks after she initially disappeared and not from Toronto, but from Burlington.

When weeks went by with no obvious developments, “I got tired of waiting so I remembered her password because I have all her passwords too,” shared Duncan.

She went into Galastica’s Snapchat app and looked through her contacts. “She [had] recently added, befriended people that were befriending her and I saw a girl … that befriended her that same night, so I reached out to her,” explained Duncan.

Duncan’s gut was right. Galastica had met this new friend at the club that night and they did leave together. Duncan pretended to be Galastica to gather as much information as she could from a woman we are calling “Jane”, including the address of where they ended up that night, before revealing that she was, in fact, Irma’s friend desperately seeking answers.

“Jane” has repeatedly refused to speak with CityNews and has also stopped communicating with Irma’s friends but she did provide the location she and Irma travelled to in the early morning hours of August 31.

The address was a gated home on a sprawling property in Burlington on Old York Road, a 15-minute drive from the club.

In the next installment of this series, CityNews investigates what might have happened at that home, the last place Galastica was seen.

If you have any information about Irma Galastica, please contact Halton Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222- TIPS(8477) to report anonymously.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police treating Toronto's St. Anne's church fire as suspected arson

Toronto police and fire officials have confirmed that the blaze, which destroyed St. Anne's Anglican Church last summer, is now being investigated as suspected arson. The Anglican Diocese of Toronto...

1h ago

Officials to provide update Monday at scene of fatal Brampton fire

Police and fire officials will provide an update Monday at the scene of a fatal fire in Brampton that has so far claimed the lives of three people. The search resumed Sunday for two people, believed...

15h ago

Immigration crackdown: New OMNI poll shows newcomers want Canada to admit fewer immigrants 

Grace Mustrada's voice trembles as she is reminded of someone she met whose permanent residency in Canada was rejected. "I could see her pain. She really was longing to be with her family for a long...

3h ago

Police investigating vehicle rollover crash near Distillery District; 1 located, another sought

Toronto police are investigating after a vehicle rolled over on Cherry Street near the Distillery District early Monday morning, with its occupants fleeing the scene before emergency crews arrived. Officers...

56m ago

Top Stories

Police treating Toronto's St. Anne's church fire as suspected arson

Toronto police and fire officials have confirmed that the blaze, which destroyed St. Anne's Anglican Church last summer, is now being investigated as suspected arson. The Anglican Diocese of Toronto...

1h ago

Officials to provide update Monday at scene of fatal Brampton fire

Police and fire officials will provide an update Monday at the scene of a fatal fire in Brampton that has so far claimed the lives of three people. The search resumed Sunday for two people, believed...

15h ago

Immigration crackdown: New OMNI poll shows newcomers want Canada to admit fewer immigrants 

Grace Mustrada's voice trembles as she is reminded of someone she met whose permanent residency in Canada was rejected. "I could see her pain. She really was longing to be with her family for a long...

3h ago

Police investigating vehicle rollover crash near Distillery District; 1 located, another sought

Toronto police are investigating after a vehicle rolled over on Cherry Street near the Distillery District early Monday morning, with its occupants fleeing the scene before emergency crews arrived. Officers...

56m ago

Most Watched Today

0:28
Vehicle found on its roof in downtown Toronto, two arrested

Toronto Police say a vehicle was found on its roof near Front and Cherry Street where the driver was suspected of fleeing the scene, two people have since been arrested.

59m ago

2:16
Dry Monday but winter-like weather on the way

Mostly sunny to start the work week, with increasing clouds through the afternoon and evening. However, rain is not expected until Tuesday.

15h ago

2:19
Canadian small businesses, shoppers lose faith in Canada Post despite reaching agreement in principle

Rhianne Campbell is checking in with small businesses to see how they’ve adapted to the uncertainty surrounding the crown corporation this holiday season.

16h ago

2:14
Seasonably mild weather through middle of next week

Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers Sunday morning and afternoon, with wind gusts up to 50 km/h in some areas.
2:23
Hundreds rally at Queen's Park to protest against Ford government's Bill 60

Rhianne Campbell reports, housing advocates say Bill 60 will exacerbate evictions across the province.
More Videos