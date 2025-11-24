Where is Irma Galastica? An investigation into the whereabouts of a missing Toronto mother

It’s been over a year since Irma Galastica, a 32-year-old Toronto mother, went missing.

It took several days before her friends and family confirmed she had, in fact, disappeared. Her disappearance was initially reported to Toronto Police, before investigators determined she had last been seen in the Hamilton area.

But her family and friends have been relentless in the search for both Galastica and answers.

For several months and with the assistance of Galastica’s friends and family, CityNews has been tracking down those who last saw her and trying to piece together what happened to her last summer.

The day she disappeared, August 31, 2024, Galastica was at the Hamilton club Sankofa.

She was not a regular fixture at the club and staff say she spent much of the night in a booth with a group of men and another woman. Galastica left with some of that same group before the club closed.

Hamilton police shut down Sankofa that same morning for allegedly serving alcohol after hours and it never reopened.

According to the club’s former owner, Sankofa was relying on generators that evening for power, they didn’t have their security cameras working, which means there is no footage to show what was happening with Galastica and her friends inside the club.

One of Galastica’s good friends, Shemica Duncan, was one of the first to notice something was up.

“I noticed that she wasn’t on any of her social media platforms. Her texts weren’t going through anymore. So, I contacted her family and said, ‘Hey, something’s up. I think something’s wrong. Can you guys contact the police?’ So, I contacted the police, they contacted the police. And we’ve just been waiting ever since for answers,” said Duncan.

Duncan and Galastica didn’t have the best relationship with police. They led risky lifestyles and both faced several criminal charges before. Most recently, on Oct. 21, Duncan was charged with several offences, including human trafficking.

These charges are outstanding and there is no indication that these charges are related to Galastica’s disappearance at this time.

CityNews investigates: Where is Irma Galastica?

Four-part series:

Toronto police issued the first missing person alert, but it was weeks after she initially disappeared and not from Toronto, but from Burlington.

When weeks went by with no obvious developments, “I got tired of waiting so I remembered her password because I have all her passwords too,” shared Duncan.

She went into Galastica’s Snapchat app and looked through her contacts. “She [had] recently added, befriended people that were befriending her and I saw a girl … that befriended her that same night, so I reached out to her,” explained Duncan.

Duncan’s gut was right. Galastica had met this new friend at the club that night and they did leave together. Duncan pretended to be Galastica to gather as much information as she could from a woman we are calling “Jane”, including the address of where they ended up that night, before revealing that she was, in fact, Irma’s friend desperately seeking answers.

“Jane” has repeatedly refused to speak with CityNews and has also stopped communicating with Irma’s friends but she did provide the location she and Irma travelled to in the early morning hours of August 31.

The address was a gated home on a sprawling property in Burlington on Old York Road, a 15-minute drive from the club.

In the next installment of this series, CityNews investigates what might have happened at that home, the last place Galastica was seen.

If you have any information about Irma Galastica, please contact Halton Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222- TIPS(8477) to report anonymously.