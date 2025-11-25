Balance or power? Ontario’s Bill 60 targets the province’s weakest people

The passing of omnibus Bill 60, also known as the ‘Fighting Delays, Building Faster Act,’ has caused a fury of backlash across the province of Ontario, including tenant and housing advocacy groups.

The new bill, which was fast-tracked through the legislature, removes barriers to allow landlords to evict tenants if they’re late on rent or if they’re not paying their total. Many critics say this will worsen the homelessness crisis, especially during the upcoming winter months.

However, Housing Minister Rob Flack says it’s about restoring balance within the housing system, rejecting claims that this will put people out of housing. Instead, he says the bill will help expedite bills.

Host Richard Southern speaks to Marc Davignon, Ontario ACORN Tenant Leader, to talk about his experience getting kicked out of the Ontario legislature on Monday, and how he believes the new bill will affect the most vulnerable across the province.