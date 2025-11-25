The Big Story

Balance or power? Ontario’s Bill 60 targets the province’s weakest people

Housing advocates opposing Bill 60 rally outside MPP Monica Ciriello's office. (Photo courtesy: Acorn Canada)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted November 25, 2025 7:54 am.

Last Updated November 25, 2025 8:08 am.

The passing of omnibus Bill 60, also known as the ‘Fighting Delays, Building Faster Act,’ has caused a fury of backlash across the province of Ontario, including tenant and housing advocacy groups.

The new bill, which was fast-tracked through the legislature, removes barriers to allow landlords to evict tenants if they’re late on rent or if they’re not paying their total. Many critics say this will worsen the homelessness crisis, especially during the upcoming winter months.

However, Housing Minister Rob Flack says it’s about restoring balance within the housing system, rejecting claims that this will put people out of housing. Instead, he says the bill will help expedite bills.

Host Richard Southern speaks to Marc Davignon, Ontario ACORN Tenant Leader, to talk about his experience getting kicked out of the Ontario legislature on Monday, and how he believes the new bill will affect the most vulnerable across the province.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify.
Top Stories

Missing Toronto mother last seen at Burlington home later investigated as drug lab

Irma Galastica’s disappearance in 2024 didn’t garner much attention. There were no police media briefings or wall-to-wall coverage of her last known activities, no publicized search and no appeals...
Toronto man charged in $1M Ontario lottery heist — group play betrayal alleged

A Toronto man is facing criminal charges after allegedly claiming a $1 million Lotto Max Free Play ticket that investigators say should have been split among a group of three. The Ontario Provincial...

6m ago

Toronto homicide unit investigating after man dies from gunshot wounds in hospital

Toronto police say a man has died of his injuries after he was brought to a hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. Police at 31 Division say the man arrived at a hospital just before 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday....

47m ago

9-vehicle collision blocks lane on Hwy. 401 at Dixon Road

Drivers heading westbound on Highway 401 through Toronto are facing delays Tuesday morning after a nine-vehicle collision near Dixon Road. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirm the incident was reported...

2h ago

