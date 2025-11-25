When Brandon Ingram was traded from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Raptors last season, he made it clear he wanted to stay in Toronto.

But there’s been a specific part of being a Raptor that he loves.

“I guess Darko coming into the locker room, yelling,” laughed Ingram, referring to head coach Darko Rajakovic’s habit of running into Toronto’s locker room, screaming, to hype up his players. “That’s not just one day, it’s every day. He brings the energy every single day. He’s the leader of our team.

“He makes sure we bring it to practice, to games, to shootarounds. He makes sure we have it every time we step on the basketball floor.”

Added Ingram: “That, for me, is the best part about being here: a coach who is present every single day.”

The low-key Ingram said that despite scoring a season-high 37 points to lead Toronto past the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-99 on Monday. It was his highest points total since he scored 32 for New Orleans on Nov. 16, 2024.

“I felt good tonight. Just threw myself out there and was in the flow of the game,” said Ingram, who missed most of last season with a left ankle sprain. “I didn’t feel myself getting tired. I just kept shooting.

“I kept doing what the defence was giving me. I felt good. I wasn’t tired.”

Ingram’s fit in Toronto seamless to date

Cleveland’s defence was particularly generous in the third quarter as Ingram scored 15 points and the Raptors outscored the Cavaliers 31-22.

“When he gets going like that, he’s proven it time and time again, not just this year, but over his whole career, that once he gets going, give him the ball,” said point guard Jamal Shead. “He’s not going to just shoot it every time; he’ll make the right play.”

Rajakovic also appreciates the diversity of Ingram’s game, even though he had been billed as a shooter when New Orleans dealt him to Toronto on Feb. 6 for guard-forward Bruce Brown, centre Kelly Olynyk, a 2026 first-round pick and a 2031 second-round pick.

“Brandon also did a great job defensively, as well,” said Rajakovic after Ingram pulled down seven defensive rebounds and had a steal. “I thought he rebounded the ball well. He was in the right spots, getting deflections.

“He is doing it both ways on the floor, and he is really helping us to get wins.”

Raptors surging early on

The victory extended the Raptors’ streak to eight straight games, and they are 12-1 in their past 13. Ingram laughed when he was asked when he was last on a team this hot.

“(Expletive). High school?” said Ingram. “I don’t think one person in the locker room has talked about the streak, and I don’t think Darko will let that creep into our locker room.

“We take it by the day. We know every day is an opportunity to get better, and we just worry about the next opponent.”

Toronto (13-5) is first in the Atlantic Division, two games up on the New York Knicks. The Raptors are 2 1/2 games back of the first-place Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference standings.

They host the Indiana Pacers (2-15) on Wednesday with a solid chance to keep their streak going.

“We’re turning it around from last year,” said Shead. “We saw the potential last year, and it’s really cool to see it kind of sprout.

“I think everybody’s been tremendous. I think all, like 13 guys that play, all come in and contribute.”