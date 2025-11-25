CBSA, PMO say they were not involved in MP announcing ban on Belfast band Kneecap

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, aka Mo Chara, centre, a member of the Irish language band Kneecap, applauds as he leaves Woolwich Crown Court in London, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, after Chief Magistrate, Senior District Judge Paul Goldspring, dismissed a terrorism offence relating to displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah during a performance with the band in November 2024, on a technical error. (AP Photo/Joanna Chan) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted November 25, 2025 1:30 pm.

Last Updated November 25, 2025 2:29 pm.

OTTAWA — The Canada Border Services Agency and the Prime Minister’s Office say they were not involved in an Ontario Liberal MP’s announcement that members of the Belfast band Kneecap were banned from entering Canada.

Vince Gasparro, parliamentary secretary for combating crime, released a social media video in September announcing the ban in response to allegations that Kneecap had been inciting violence and glorifying terrorism.

In a written order paper question in the House of Commons, NDP MP Jenny Kwan asked who authorized the video and if members of Kneecap are allowed into Canada.

The written government response says one member of the band, Liam Og Hanna, is not allowed in because he did not submit complete and accurate information when applying for an electronic travel authorization.

It says applications for the other two members of the band are under review.

Jewish groups asked Ottawa to ban the band members earlier this year due to comments they argued promoted antisemitism during performances in Europe.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2025.

— With files from Dylan Robertson

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

