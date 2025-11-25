Competition Bureau warns companies against fake Black Friday shopping deals

The Competition Bureau is warning businesses to ensure their sales promotions really are deals ahead of Black Friday.

The regulator is reminding businesses that it’s illegal to advertise fake discounts by promoting a made-up “regular price.”

The Black Friday sales mark the traditional kickoff to the holiday shopping season with shops often offering deep discounts in an attempt to woo customers.

The bureau says businesses cannot invent a higher regular price to make a sale look like a bargain when it’s not.

It says a fake ordinary selling price can mislead shoppers and violates the Competition Act.

The regulator says businesses should only advertise a “regular price” if it’s genuine.