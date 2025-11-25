Ontario to table Andrew’s Law in effort to tackle dangerous driving

The Ford government is set to introduce 'Andrew's Law' in honour of a father of four that was killed in a dangerous driving incident.

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 25, 2025 10:14 am.

Last Updated November 25, 2025 12:14 pm.

Ontario is set to table legislation Tuesday to strengthen dangerous driving laws in honour of a man who was killed by an alleged dangerous driver in the summer.

Andrew’s Law would enact lifetime driving bans for those convicted of dangerous driving causing death.

The new law would also allow police to immediately suspend a driver’s licence for 90 days if they have reason to believe someone is driving dangerously, and impose increased fines.

The law is named after Andrew Cristillo, a 35-year-old father of three who was killed on Aug. 3 after being hit by a driver charged with dangerous driving and stunt driving.

Jordan Cristillo launched a petition in his brother’s honour in an effort to save other families from going through the same pain they endured.

Related:

The 18-year-old man charged in that crash had also been charged after a car hit an Ontario Provincial Police vehicle Premier Doug Ford was travelling in on Highway 401 in January.

Ford met with Cristillo’s family in the summer and pledged to bring forward legislation in response to the family’s petition.

“Such a sad situation, but people have to be held accountable and when you take a father away from their children, his wife, his family, they’re going to be held accountable,” Ford told CityNews Tuesday morning.

Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria told CityNews that police officers will have additional discretion in cases involving dangerous driving offences.

“It does give our police officers more tools to keep our roads safer,” he said.

