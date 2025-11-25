‘Everything is soaked’: Winter rains in Gaza bring new misery for Palestinians

Palestinians walk through a flooded temporary tent camp after heavy rainfall in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Wafaa Shurafa And Megan Janetsky, The Associated Press

Posted November 25, 2025 9:36 am.

Last Updated November 25, 2025 11:26 am.

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Children and families in Gaza scooped muddy water from their tents on Tuesday, trying to protect the few belongings that remain after two years of war.

Winter’s heavy rains have left displaced Palestinians splashing in water that reaches their ankles, and blaming both Israel and Hamas for the misery that remains despite a ceasefire.

“All tents were destroyed,” said Assmaa Fayad in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, whose shelter was damaged in Tuesday’s latest downpour. “Where is Hamas? Where are the people to see this rain and how our children are drowning?”

A Hamas spokesperson, Hazem Qassem, lashed out in a message on Telegram: “All the world’s efforts to alleviate the disaster have failed because of the Israeli siege.”

Aid organizations worry that the rainy winter months will make the stark situation worse, with ongoing shortages of humanitarian supplies. They are scrambling to mitigate the flooding and restore infrastructure devastated by the fighting.

Nearly all of Gaza’s over 2 million people were forced from their homes during the war. Most have been living in tents or shelters, some of them built over destroyed homes, with no proper sewage facilities. For toilets, they depend on cesspits dug near tents that overflow in heavy rainfall.

Rain-soaked mattresses

Reham al-Hilu was among those assessing the damage in Deir al-Balah, one of the areas hardest hit by the rains. Her wood and metal shelter collapsed overnight, and she said her head was injured.

“Rainwater flooded the mattresses,” she said. “As you can see, everything is soaked — the clothes, everything — and my children are all soaked.”

The United Nations humanitarian office last week said the downpours have damaged at least 13,000 tents like al-Hilu’s, and “destroyed what little shelter and belongings thousands of Palestinians in Gaza had left.”

The office said aid organizations had begun preparing for winter in October, when the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect, transporting materials like winterized tents into Gaza. Aid groups were able to distribute over 3,600 tents, 129,000 tarpaulins and 87,000 blankets earlier this month, the U.N. office said.

But the office said efforts have been hampered by the slow entry of aid. It said deliveries into the territory continue to be “severely constrained by Israeli authorities’ restrictions on the entry of shelter supplies.”

“Lifesaving humanitarian aid must enter Gaza without obstruction and at scale,” U.N. Secretary General António Guterres said on Tuesday.

The Israeli defense body responsible for the entry of aid, COGAT, said it worked on “a dedicated response to the winter.”

“The effort is ongoing – additional winter-related requests by international organizations have already been approved, and entry will take place in the coming days,” the agency wrote Tuesday on X.

Roads become rivers

Roadways in Deir al-Balah turned into shallow rivers of murky water. One man waded across carrying a young daughter in each arm.

Some families knelt on the ground, trying to soak up the water with pieces of cloth.

While daily fighting has stopped in Gaza, Israel continues to strike parts of the territory in response to what it says are violations by Hamas. Both sides have accused each other of violating ceasefire conditions.

And many displaced Palestinians remain crowded into the rough half of Gaza’s territory that Israeli forces don’t control.

___

Janetsky reported from Jerusalem.

___

Find more of AP’s Israel-Hamas coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Wafaa Shurafa And Megan Janetsky, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto man charged in alleged $1M Ontario lottery heist — group play betrayal suspected

A Toronto man is facing criminal charges after allegedly claiming a $1-million Lotto Max free play ticket that investigators say should have been split among a group of three. On July 2, the Ontario...

2h ago

Youth arrested in GTA terrorism investigation linked to ISIS propaganda: RCMP

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have arrested and charged a youth in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in connection with terrorism-related offences. On Nov. 4, officers from the RCMP's Central...

1h ago

Missing Toronto mother last seen at Burlington home later investigated as drug lab

Irma Galastica’s disappearance in 2024 didn’t garner much attention. There were no police media briefings or wall-to-wall coverage of her last known activities, no publicized search and no appeals...
9 people facing charges in connection to Durham gun and drug investigation

Nine people are facing more than 50 charges in connection with a drug and gun investigation in and near Durham region, police officers say. According to a Durham Regional Police Service statement on...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto man charged in alleged $1M Ontario lottery heist — group play betrayal suspected

A Toronto man is facing criminal charges after allegedly claiming a $1-million Lotto Max free play ticket that investigators say should have been split among a group of three. On July 2, the Ontario...

2h ago

Youth arrested in GTA terrorism investigation linked to ISIS propaganda: RCMP

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have arrested and charged a youth in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in connection with terrorism-related offences. On Nov. 4, officers from the RCMP's Central...

1h ago

Missing Toronto mother last seen at Burlington home later investigated as drug lab

Irma Galastica’s disappearance in 2024 didn’t garner much attention. There were no police media briefings or wall-to-wall coverage of her last known activities, no publicized search and no appeals...
9 people facing charges in connection to Durham gun and drug investigation

Nine people are facing more than 50 charges in connection with a drug and gun investigation in and near Durham region, police officers say. According to a Durham Regional Police Service statement on...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
On-and-off showers to turn to wet snow Wednesday

On-and-off showers will turn to wet snow as the temperature drops on Wednesday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

4:13
Premier Ford tells protester to 'go find a job' as controversial housing bill passes

A dramatic vote at Queen's Park as the premier was forced to face tenants and advocates opposing Bill 60. As Tina Yazdani reports, the housing minister is defending the contentious legislation.

18h ago

2:48
Ontario passes housing Bill 60, protesters attempt to disrupt vote

Despite much opposition from housing advocates and renters, the Ford government passed the controversial housing Bill 60 which is set to impose major changes to the province's eviction system.
1:24
Two people missing confirmed dead in Brampton house fire: Peel police

Peel Regional Police confirmed out of the three people originally unaccounted for, two have been confirmed dead but one has been found safe. Authorities confirmed the total number of people killed in the fire is five.

23h ago

1:44
'You'll never be premier!': Ford and Stiles have heated exchange at Queen's Park

Premier Doug Ford and Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles had a heated exchange at Queen's Park during question period after the opposition brought up the skills-development fund controversary.

More Videos