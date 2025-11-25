Former Citytv, Olympic Spirit Toronto building for sale for $34.5M

Photo credit: Colliers International Inc.

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 25, 2025 5:10 pm.

Last Updated November 25, 2025 5:12 pm.

The former Citytv and Olympic Spirit Toronto building is for sale for $34,500,000.

That price tag comes with 56,514 square feet on 0.19 acres at 33 Dundas Street East in the heart of downtown Toronto. Property taxes are pegged at $402,056 a year.

According to an MLS listing by real estate broker Colliers on behalf of owner Rogers Communications Inc., the building “offers a rare opportunity to acquire a modern retail and office building with rich history directly adjacent to Dundas subway station and the Eaton Centre.”

That history includes a chapter as the home of Citytv after Rogers purchased the building and moved the CityNews and OMNI studios there in 2009.

Before that it was the Olympic Spirit Toronto building — an Olympic-themed attraction that operated between 2004 and 2006.

“The Property features abundant natural light, a rooftop deck, with westward views over the square and prime viewing for many of the city’s spectacular cultural events hosted in the vicinity,” the listing adds.

“With an irreplaceable downtown location, direct transit access, and adjacency to a strong and growing professional talent pool, 33 Dundas Street East presents a future-proof investment in a high-demand, mixed-use urban district with long-term growth fundamentals.”

Rogers is the parent company of CityNews

Photos: Colliers International Inc. 

Open Gallery 13 items

Top Stories

Swimmer Oleksiak suspended two years for anti-doping rule violation

Canadian swimmer Penny Oleksiak has been given a two-year competition ban for an anti-doping rule violation, the International Testing Agency announced Wednesday. The agency said Oleksiak committed...

3h ago

Toronto man charged in alleged $1M Ontario lottery heist — group play betrayal suspected

A Toronto man is facing criminal charges after allegedly claiming a $1-million Lotto Max free play ticket that investigators say should have been split among a group of three. On July 2, the Ontario...

1h ago

Man critically injured in Dufferin and Eglinton stabbing

A man has been critically injured after being stabbed in the Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West area Tuesday afternoon. Toronto police were called to the intersection just before 4 p.m. for reports...

1h ago

Carney says his comment about speaking with Trump was a 'poor choice of words'

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday his recent reply to a question about the state of trade talks with the U.S. — "Who cares?" — amounted to "a poor choice of words." Conservative Leader...

2h ago

