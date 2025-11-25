Four more arrested in $102M Louvre jewel heist, Paris prosecutor says

FILE - A police car parks in the courtyard of the Louvre museum, one week after the robbery, on Oct. 26, 2025, in Paris. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla, File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted November 25, 2025 8:43 am.

Last Updated November 25, 2025 9:36 am.

The Paris prosecutor announced four more arrests Tuesday in connection with the stunning heist at the Louvre Museum in October by a gang that made off with $102 million worth of jewels.

The two men and two women in custody are from the Paris region and range in age from 31 to 40, said the prosecutor, Laure Beccuau, whose office is heading the investigation.

Her statement didn’t say what role they’re suspected of having played in the Oct. 19 theft.

The loot hasn’t been recovered. It includes a diamond-and-emerald necklace Napoleon gave to Empress Marie-Louise, jewels tied to 19th-century Queens Marie-Amélie and Hortense, and Empress Eugénie’s pearl-and-diamond tiara.

The police dragnet has previously caught other suspected members of the four-man team thought to have carried out the daring robbery.

Investigating magistrates have filed preliminary charges against three men and one woman arrested in October.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Missing Toronto mother last seen at Burlington home later investigated as drug lab

Irma Galastica’s disappearance in 2024 didn’t garner much attention. There were no police media briefings or wall-to-wall coverage of her last known activities, no publicized search and no appeals...
Toronto man charged in $1M Ontario lottery heist — group play betrayal alleged

A Toronto man is facing criminal charges after allegedly claiming a $1 million Lotto Max Free Play ticket that investigators say should have been split among a group of three. The Ontario Provincial...

9m ago

Toronto homicide unit investigating after man dies from gunshot wounds in hospital

Toronto police say a man has died of his injuries after he was brought to a hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. Police at 31 Division say the man arrived at a hospital just before 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday....

50m ago

9-vehicle collision blocks lane on Hwy. 401 at Dixon Road

Drivers heading westbound on Highway 401 through Toronto are facing delays Tuesday morning after a nine-vehicle collision near Dixon Road. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirm the incident was reported...

2h ago

Top Stories

Missing Toronto mother last seen at Burlington home later investigated as drug lab

Irma Galastica’s disappearance in 2024 didn’t garner much attention. There were no police media briefings or wall-to-wall coverage of her last known activities, no publicized search and no appeals...
Toronto man charged in $1M Ontario lottery heist — group play betrayal alleged

A Toronto man is facing criminal charges after allegedly claiming a $1 million Lotto Max Free Play ticket that investigators say should have been split among a group of three. The Ontario Provincial...

9m ago

Toronto homicide unit investigating after man dies from gunshot wounds in hospital

Toronto police say a man has died of his injuries after he was brought to a hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. Police at 31 Division say the man arrived at a hospital just before 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday....

50m ago

9-vehicle collision blocks lane on Hwy. 401 at Dixon Road

Drivers heading westbound on Highway 401 through Toronto are facing delays Tuesday morning after a nine-vehicle collision near Dixon Road. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirm the incident was reported...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Proposed class action lawsuit targets major club operators in Toronto entertainment district

Citing the recent arrest of a club promoter with a criminal sexual history, a Toronto lawyer is attempting to certify a class action lawsuit against major club operators in Toronto

1h ago

4:13
Premier Ford tells protester to 'go find a job' as controversial housing bill passes

A dramatic vote at Queen's Park as the premier was forced to face tenants and advocates opposing Bill 60. As Tina Yazdani reports, the housing minister is defending the contentious legislation.

15h ago

2:48
Ontario passes housing Bill 60, protesters attempt to disrupt vote

Despite much opposition from housing advocates and renters, the Ford government passed the controversial housing Bill 60 which is set to impose major changes to the province's eviction system.

21h ago

1:24
Two people missing confirmed dead in Brampton house fire: Peel police

Peel Regional Police confirmed out of the three people originally unaccounted for, two have been confirmed dead but one has been found safe. Authorities confirmed the total number of people killed in the fire is five.

20h ago

2:55
"This is a safety issue": Consumer calls out automaker after delayed fix following recall

A woman in Niagara Falls reached out to Speakers Corner after her driver's side seatbelt became completely detached. She's now pushing the automaker to speed up the repair process. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

More Videos