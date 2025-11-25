Meta pitching app store age verification law to Liberal government

OTTAWA — Meta has been lobbying the federal government for new rules to implement age verification at the app store level — which would put the burden on companies like Apple and Google, not individual platforms like Meta’s Facebook and Instagram.

The company has been pitching the idea in meetings with both the federal and provincial governments, said Meta Canada director of public policy Rachel Curran.

Curran said in an interview Meta has been making the case that the Liberal government should include the concept in upcoming legislation that deals with online safety issues.

“We think it’s by far the most effective, privacy-protective, efficient way to determine a user’s age,” Curran said.

Under Meta’s proposal, the app stores themselves — which are operated by Apple on its devices and Google on devices using its Android operating system — would signal to app developers whether users are older or younger than 18.

“That would allow us, along with all of the other apps that kids are using, to make sure users are placed in appropriate experiences for their age,” Curran said.

Curran said parents are already entering birth dates when they set up kids’ phones, and linking their kids’ accounts to their own to authorize purchases.

Other jurisdictions, including more than 20 U.S. states, have proposed or passed legislation targeting app stores, she noted.

“We know it’s workable, so we’re making the case that this is what we should do in Canada as well to better protect youth online,” Curran said.

Curran said Meta has been introducing measures of its own — including teen accounts on Facebook and Instagram that include parental controls. The company has announced it will follow “PG-13” standards on those accounts, meaning teens shouldn’t be exposed to content that would not be appropriate in a PG-13 rated movie.

It’s introducing similar rules for its AI chatbots. Meta also has been implementing technology that determines the age of a user by looking at factors like their friend networks and content they interact with, Curran said.

The company will continue its efforts, she said, “but we do think there’s a better way to verify age.”

Curran said the reaction from the federal government has been “generally quite positive” and that while provinces have been supportive, they have jurisdictional concerns about bringing in such legislation.

Last week, a coalition of child advocates and medical organizations said the dangers children face online constitute a national emergency. They called on the government to bring back the Online Harms Act, which was introduced by the Trudeau government but never became law.

The Liberals have signalled they will not bring the legislation back in the same form, but will instead tackle aspects of online harms in other legislation.

Justice Minister Sean Fraser has said he plans to table a bill that includes measures to address online sexual exploitation and extortion. Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon has said his upcoming privacy bill — expected in early December — could include age restrictions on access to AI chatbots to protect children.

The growing popularity of AI chatbots has intensified concerns about their effects on kids.

Megan Garcia, who launched a lawsuit in Florida against Character.AI after her 14-year-old son died by suicide, spoke in Montreal last month and urged policy-makers outside the United States to take action, saying doing so would help put pressure on tech companies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2025.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press