US sanctions high-ranking Haitian official and accuses him of supporting gangs

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. government imposed visa restrictions on Fritz Alphonse Jean, a member of Haiti’s transitional presidential council, accusing him of supporting gangs and other criminal organizations in a move expected to deepen the country’s political instability.

The U.S. did not name the person it sanctioned in its announcement late Monday, but Jean confirmed it was him, telling The Associated Press on Tuesday that he rejected those accusations.

The U.S. also accused Jean of obstructing Haiti’s fight against “terrorist gangs,” without details. Gangs control 90% of Haiti’s capital and swaths of territory in the center of the country, where they extort businesses, kill civilians and fight for territory, using military-grade weaponry.

Haiti is due to hold elections by Feb. 7, when the nine-member council is supposed to step down. Critics have asserted that some council members are seeking to stay in power beyond that date and are looking for a new prime minister who would support those plans.

Jean dismissed that assertion, saying the council wants to fight gangs and corruption.

“Once we started reviewing the possibilities of changing the head of government, members of (the council) started receiving threats of visa cancellation and other sanctions from the U.S. Embassy representative and the Canadian ambassador,” Jean said. He said the envoys clearly stipulated that “if we do not desist, we will face sanctions and visa cancellation.”

Jean added: “We stand firm on combating corruption, state capture by few individuals, and operators involved in drugs trafficking, weapons and ammunition’s proliferation.”

Jean is an economist and former central bank governor who once served as president of the transitional presidential council. The council was formed after former Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigned last year following widespread gang attacks, leaving Haiti without a leader.

The office of Haiti’s current prime minister, Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, did not immediately return a request for comment.

The visa sanctions against Jean came less than a week after U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau warned on social media that there were “calls for open war against the central government” in Haiti.

“The US and other countries in the region and around the world have a clear message: enough with gang violence and destruction—and political infighting. Now is the time for Haiti’s leaders to unite against a common threat, and anyone who obstructs Haiti’s path to political stability must expect consequences from the US and others, including visa revocations,” Landau wrote on Nov. 19.

Haiti’s prime minister and the transitional presidential council have been under pressure to hold elections before the council’s mandate expires. But gang violence has made that deadline impossible to meet.

Haiti’s Provisional Electoral Council has set tentative election dates for August and December of next year. The country hasn’t held elections in almost a decade, and no one has been president since former President Jovenel Moïse was fatally shot at his private residence in July 2021.

More than 4,300 people including gang members have been killed this year from January to September across Haiti, and violence persists.

A U.N.-backed mission led by Kenyan police has struggled to contain the violence, and now Haiti awaits a new gang-suppression force that would have the power to arrest suspected gang members, which the current force does not have.

In another blow to the country, Sunrise Airways, the only airline offering domestic and international flights to Haiti, announced Sunday that it was suspending service for safety reasons. Gang violence has forced Haiti’s main international airport to close several times since last year.

