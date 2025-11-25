Women’s groups criticize Liberals over delay of key firearms measure

Suzanne Zaccour, director of legal affairs for the National Association of Women and the Law, speaks during a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted November 25, 2025 1:25 pm.

Last Updated November 25, 2025 2:10 pm.

OTTAWA — More than a dozen women’s advocacy groups are denouncing what they call federal government inaction on a gun control measure designed to save lives.

In a statement issued today, the organizations chastise the Liberals for failing to bring into force a key provision in firearms legislation passed almost two years ago.

The measure would make anyone subject to a special legal order, often issued in domestic violence cases, ineligible to hold a firearms licence while the order is in effect.

The groups say the measure was meant to quickly remove firearms from the hands of abusers at the time when they are often the most dangerous.

The groups include the National Association of Women and the Law, Women’s Shelters Canada, YWCA Canada, the Canadian Council of Muslim Women and the Women’s Legal Education and Action Fund.

They released the statement on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and less than two weeks before the anniversary of a gunman’s 1989 killing of 14 women at Montreal’s École Polytechnique.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2025.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Swimmer Oleksiak suspended two years for anti-doping rule violation

Canadian swimmer Penny Oleksiak has been given a two-year competition ban for an anti-doping rule violation, the International Testing Agency announced Wednesday. The agency said Oleksiak committed...

33m ago

Toronto man charged in alleged $1M Ontario lottery heist — group play betrayal suspected

A Toronto man is facing criminal charges after allegedly claiming a $1-million Lotto Max free play ticket that investigators say should have been split among a group of three. On July 2, the Ontario...

22m ago

World champion curler, veteran broadcaster Colleen Jones dies at 65

Colleen Jones, a world champion curler whose effervescent personality made her a popular presence on the CBC over nearly four decades with the national broadcaster, has died. She was 65. Jones was diagnosed...

42m ago

Youth arrested in GTA terrorism investigation linked to ISIS propaganda: RCMP

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have arrested and charged a youth in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in connection with terrorism-related offences. On Nov. 4, officers from the RCMP's Central...

4h ago

