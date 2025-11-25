Youth arrested in GTA terrorism investigation linked to ISIS propaganda: RCMP

April 29, 2020 - Dartmouth, Canada - Street level signage for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Headquarters located in Burnside Industrial Park. Photo: Getty.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 25, 2025 11:04 am.

Last Updated November 25, 2025 11:11 am.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have arrested and charged a youth in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in connection with terrorism-related offences.

On Nov. 4, officers from the RCMP’s Central Region Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (GTA-INSET) took the youth into custody.

Investigators allege the individual participated in the activities of a terrorist group by editing and posting ISIS propaganda videos online. The youth is also accused of inviting another person to provide firearms with the intent that they would be used to facilitate terrorist activity.

The accused, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), faces charges including participating in the activities of a terrorist group and inviting a person to provide property for terrorist activity.

The RCMP credited domestic and international partners for their role in the investigation, including the New York Police Department (NYPD).

“Public safety knows no borders, and international terrorism knows no other purpose than to sow chaos and fear,” said NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch. “The New York City Police Department will confront this threat whenever and wherever it presents itself, and we were proud to partner with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and others to uncover this dangerous plot and keep people safe.”

