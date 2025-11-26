Burlington City Hall under hold and secure, to remain closed for rest of day: City

A Halton Regional Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 26, 2025 4:48 pm.

Last Updated November 26, 2025 5:09 pm.

Burlington City Hall is under a hold and secure following a threat received earlier in the day.

In a social media post, the City of Burlington said it is actively monitoring the situation and working with Halton Regional Police to resolve the matter.

City Hall will remain closed for the rest of the day.

Police in Halton Region say they were called to the municipal building around 2 p.m. after a report of a threat was received.

The nature of the threat was not revealed.

Police say there are no injuries and no arrests as they continue to investigate.

