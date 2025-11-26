Carney says he expects to see Trump at World Cup event next week in Washington

Prime Minister Mark Carney is seen during an news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Sarah Ritchie and Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Posted November 26, 2025 4:33 pm.

Last Updated November 26, 2025 5:40 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney expects to speak with the U.S. president at a World Cup event in Washington next week, but he’s cautioning Canadians not to read too much into the conversations between the two leaders.

Carney said Wednesday that trade negotiations with the United States have not restarted.

He also said that he spoke with Donald Trump on Tuesday, but warned that he didn’t want to make too much of the conversation, which he said “was not newsworthy.”

“This is the kind of thing I didn’t want to get drawn into, which is every little exchange,” he told reporters.

“There are substantive meetings and conversations and negotiations, and that’s not what I’m alluding to, to be clear.”

Carney was speaking in Ottawa where the Liberal government announced additional support for the domestic steel and lumber industries, both of which are being hit hard by the U.S. tariffs.

Trump cut off trade talks with Canada in late October, citing frustration over TV advertisements the Ontario government was running in U.S. markets using 1987 remarks from former U.S. president Ronald Reagan to highlight the downside of tariffs.

Trump also threatened to hit Canada with an additional 10 per cent tariff in response, after the Ontario premier kept the ads running through weekend broadcasts of the World Series.

Those tariffs have never materialized and Trump has never been clear about what they would apply to.

At the time, Carney had said Canada was close to securing some kind of a deal with the U.S. following months of negotiations on the tariffs targeting the steel, aluminum and auto sectors.

The breakdown happened weeks after Trump publicly praised Carney during a meeting in the Oval Office, and just as the leaders were about to fly to Asia to attend a pair of international summits.

Trump told reporters during the trip that he didn’t intend to talk to Carney “for a while.”

“I’m very happy with the deal we have right now with Canada. We’re going to let it ride,” the U.S. president said on Oct. 27.

Carney and Trump sat down to dinner on Oct. 29, among of a small group of world leaders hosted by the South Korean president, where Carney apologized for the Ontario ad campaign.

Last week, while on another international trip, the prime minister landed himself in trouble at home when he responded to a reporter’s questions about when he last spoke with Trump by saying, “Who cares?”

After criticism from the opposition, Carney conceded this week that response was a mistake and said his choice of words was poor.

Next week’s event in Washington is the final draw for the FIFA World Cup, which is being co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

Carney said it’s “an important event for Canada.”

“I’ll see the president around there, but I don’t want to over-signal things,” he said.

“What matters is the negotiations, when they re-engage. They haven’t re-engaged yet, so that’s the fundamental point.”

He added that Canada is ready to re-engage on those trade talks when the Americans are.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2025.

Sarah Ritchie and Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC employee among 2 injured following stabbing at TMU Station

Toronto police are investigating after a transit worker was allegedly stabbed at TMU Station. Emergency responders were called to the area of Yonge Street and Dundas Street East after receiving reports...

25m ago

Two National Guard members shot in an ambush attack just blocks from the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two West Virginia National Guard members who deployed to the nation’s capital were shot Wednesday just blocks from the White House in a brazen act of violence that the mayor described...

20m ago

Burlington City Hall under hold and secure, to remain closed for rest of day: City

Burlington City Hall is under a hold and secure following a threat received earlier in the day. In a social media post, the City of Burlington said it is actively monitoring the situation and working...

2h ago

Blue Jays sign Dylan Cease to seven-year, $210M deal

The Toronto Blue Jays have made the first big splash of their off-season. Toronto and right-handed starter Dylan Cease agreed to a seven-year, $210-million contract on Wednesday,...

17m ago

Top Stories

TTC employee among 2 injured following stabbing at TMU Station

Toronto police are investigating after a transit worker was allegedly stabbed at TMU Station. Emergency responders were called to the area of Yonge Street and Dundas Street East after receiving reports...

25m ago

Two National Guard members shot in an ambush attack just blocks from the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two West Virginia National Guard members who deployed to the nation’s capital were shot Wednesday just blocks from the White House in a brazen act of violence that the mayor described...

20m ago

Burlington City Hall under hold and secure, to remain closed for rest of day: City

Burlington City Hall is under a hold and secure following a threat received earlier in the day. In a social media post, the City of Burlington said it is actively monitoring the situation and working...

2h ago

Blue Jays sign Dylan Cease to seven-year, $210M deal

The Toronto Blue Jays have made the first big splash of their off-season. Toronto and right-handed starter Dylan Cease agreed to a seven-year, $210-million contract on Wednesday,...

17m ago

Most Watched Today

3:28
Cold air turns on lake effect snow machine

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTA regarding strong winds until Friday. A snow squall watch is in effect for some areas, which could see up to 30 cm through Saturday.

2h ago

0:52
Ontario grocers reach deal to avoid accepting beer and wine empties

Ontario grocers and The Beer Store reached an agreement in principal to avoid accepting beer and wine empties as The Beer Store prepares to close a number of its locations.

4h ago

4:58
Environment Canada begins new weather alert system

Environment and Climate Change Canada has officially changed their system on how to alert Canadians to potential hazardous weather. Melanie Ng sat down with Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai to break it all down.

4h ago

0:32
TTC train operator identified as victim in shooting involving his son

The union representing Toronto transit workers is mourning the death of a 58‑year‑old TTC train operator who was fatally shot in Brampton last weekend.

8h ago

2:36
Multi-day snow event to hit parts of Ontario. Will Toronto be affected?

On Wednesday morning, a fog advisory and a special weather statement were issued for Toronto, warning of strong winds. The bigger story is the snow squalls arriving in parts of the province. Here are the details.

13h ago

More Videos