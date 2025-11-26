Families in southern Thailand perch on rooftops to escape flooding that has killed at least 33

Cars and houses are submerged in floodwaters in Songkhla province, southern Thailand, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Arnun Chonmahatrakool) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Jintamas Saksornchai, The Associated Press

Posted November 26, 2025 6:55 am.

Last Updated November 26, 2025 8:58 am.

BANGKOK (AP) — Severe flooding in southern Thailand has caused at least 33 deaths since the weekend, officials said, as dramatic video footage showed people whose homes were virtually engulfed by water awaiting help on rooftops.

About 1 million households and more than 2.7 million people have been impacted by floods in 12 southern provinces triggered by heavy rains, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said Wednesday.

The accumulated rainfall began to decrease Wednesday and authorities were hopeful water levels would start to recede, but the Meteorological Department issued a warning for heavy rains and flash flooding in the country’s southern region through Wednesday.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday declared a state of emergency for Songkhla province, which includes southern Thailand’s biggest city, Hat Yai, citing the “unprecedented severity” of the flooding that has caused widespread damage.

Streets in Hat Yai were impassable and low-rise buildings and cars nearly submerged by rising water, trapping thousands of people. Some residents on higher floors were given food baskets, hoisted up from rescue teams in flat-bottom boats.

Footage from a camera drone broadcast by Thai PBS showed a family of five in Hat Yai being rescued Tuesday from the rooftop of their house, which was nearly submerged. The family, including an older woman, appeared in the video as colorful specks in a landscape of flat, brown water. They had smashed through the large, grey roof and were spotted by emergency workers, who loaded them onto a lifeboat at the edge of the slanted roof.

The situation at Hat Yai Hospital is especially critical, Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat said Wednesday, explaining that the facility’s electricity could be cut off because of the high water. About 50 patients requiring intubation were airlifted out by army helicopters to other hospitals and some 600 other patients are likely to be evacuated along with hospital personnel, he said.

The Public Health Ministry said it would deploy a mental health team to assist medical personnel and members of the public dealing with stress.

The Thai navy’s sole aircraft carrier, the HTMS Chakri Naruebet, sailed from its berth in eastern Thailand to serve as an offshore command center for relief operations. The air force base at Bangkok’s Don Mueang airport will serve as a staging area for flying relief supplies to affected areas, the government said.

Jintamas Saksornchai, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Landlord responds to Mayor Brown's criticism after Brampton house fire kills 5

The Mayor of Brampton is describing the landlord of a rental property where five family members died in a devastating fire as an "absentee landlord," citing a six-year history of compliance issues. On...

updated

12m ago

Strong winds hit Toronto, GTA as Ontario prepares for days of heavy snow squalls

Toronto started Wednesday shrouded in thick fog and damp air, but the city's relatively calm conditions won't last long. A powerful pattern shift is unfolding across Ontario, setting the stage for strong...

WEATHER ALERT

50m ago

TTC union mourns long-time train operator killed in Brampton shooting

The union representing Toronto transit workers is mourning the death of a 58‑year‑old TTC train operator who was fatally shot in Brampton last weekend. Nicholas Jaglal, 25, is accused of fatally...

6m ago

Owner of home linked to Toronto woman's disappearance flees the country

Less than a month after Irma Galastica, a 32-year-old Toronto mother, disappeared, the home where she was last seen in Burlington was raided by Halton police.   Police, who had been directed...

Top Stories

Landlord responds to Mayor Brown's criticism after Brampton house fire kills 5

The Mayor of Brampton is describing the landlord of a rental property where five family members died in a devastating fire as an "absentee landlord," citing a six-year history of compliance issues. On...

updated

12m ago

Strong winds hit Toronto, GTA as Ontario prepares for days of heavy snow squalls

Toronto started Wednesday shrouded in thick fog and damp air, but the city's relatively calm conditions won't last long. A powerful pattern shift is unfolding across Ontario, setting the stage for strong...

WEATHER ALERT

50m ago

TTC union mourns long-time train operator killed in Brampton shooting

The union representing Toronto transit workers is mourning the death of a 58‑year‑old TTC train operator who was fatally shot in Brampton last weekend. Nicholas Jaglal, 25, is accused of fatally...

6m ago

Owner of home linked to Toronto woman's disappearance flees the country

Less than a month after Irma Galastica, a 32-year-old Toronto mother, disappeared, the home where she was last seen in Burlington was raided by Halton police.   Police, who had been directed...

Most Watched Today

2:36
Multi-day snow event to hit parts of Ontario. Will Toronto be affected?

On Wednesday morning, a fog advisory and a special weather statement were issued for Toronto, warning of strong winds. The bigger story is the snow squalls arriving in parts of the province. Here are the details.

3h ago

0:33
70-year-old charged in alleged heist of $1M group winning lotto ticket

A Toronto man is facing criminal charges after allegedly claiming a $1-million Lotto Max free play ticket that investigators say should have been split among a group of three.

18h ago

0:44
Canadian swimmer Penny Oleksiak suspended over anti-doping violation

Canadian swimmer Penny Oleksiak has been given a two-year competition ban for an anti-doping rule violation, the International Testing Agency announced Wednesday.

18h ago

2:24
Ballet company’s truck containing Nutcracker set stolen in Etobicoke

Ballet Jörgen has had a truck containing its Nutcracker set stolen. The dance company is now in a race against time to get it back before their Tuesday show. Michelle Mackey reports. 
2:35
On-and-off showers to turn to wet snow Wednesday

On-and-off showers will turn to wet snow as the temperature drops on Wednesday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos