Female suspect sought after 2 females allegedly attacked in Fashion District

Toronto police are trying to identify a female suspect who allegedly attacked two other females in the Fashion District early last Saturday morning.

Investigators say the suspect was in a taxi in the King Street West and Portland Street area at around 4 a.m. when she invited two other females who had just exited a nightclub into the vehicle.

While in the vehicle, police say the suspect assaulted both of the females before leaving the area on foot.

It’s not clear what prompted the alleged attacks.

Police say the two alleged victims were treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as around 25 years old, with shoulder-length brown hair.