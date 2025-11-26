Police in Hamilton are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects they allege assaulted a transgender person last month.

Authorities say a physical altercation took place at around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 25 as the victim was leaving a bar on Hess Street South with their friends.

Police say a video shows several people taking part in an assault against the victim, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They say the video shows two people as the primary aggressors.

Hamilton police say members from the force’s hate crime unit are investigating.

Anyone with information or video surveillance footage between 1:30 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. that night is asked to come forward.