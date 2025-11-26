Man pleads guilty to ramming crowd at Liverpool soccer parade

This courtroom sketch by Elizabeth Cook shows Paul Doyle appearing at Liverpool Crown Court, Tuesday Nov. 25, 2025, during his trial where he is accused of multiple offenses after allegedly driving into crowds of football fans gathered in the city centre for the Liverpool FC end of season victory parade on May 26.

By The Associated Press

Posted November 26, 2025 7:02 am.

Last Updated November 26, 2025 8:58 am.

LONDON (AP) — A driver accused of injuring more than 100 people by ramming his car into a crowd of soccer fans celebrating Liverpool’s Premier League championship dramatically changed his plea to guilty as his trial got underway on Wednesday.

Paul Doyle, 54, sobbed as he admitted dangerous driving and multiple counts of attempting or causing grievous bodily harm and three counts of wounding with intent.

He had previously denied the charges, which relate to 29 victims aged between six months and 77 years old and carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Doyle will be sentenced at a later date.

More than 130 people reported injuries after a Ford minivan plowed into a street packed full of joyous fans celebrating Liverpool’s soccer team winning the Premier League title on May 26. Police said they believed the driver acted alone, and that they did not suspect terrorism, but have not disclosed an alleged motive.

Doyle wept in the dock at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday as potential jurors were brought into the packed courtroom to be selected.

Prosecutors had been due to make their opening statement Wednesday at the start of what was slated to be a monthlong trial.

The Associated Press

