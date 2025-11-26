WEATHER ALERT

Strong winds hit Toronto, GTA as Ontario prepares for days of heavy snow squalls

On Wednesday morning, a fog advisory and a special weather statement were issued for Toronto, warning of strong winds. The bigger story is the snow squalls arriving in parts of the province. Here are the details.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 26, 2025 5:18 am.

Last Updated November 26, 2025 8:31 am.

Toronto started Wednesday shrouded in thick fog and damp air, but the city’s relatively calm conditions won’t last long. A powerful pattern shift is unfolding across Ontario, setting the stage for strong winds in the GTA and a prolonged lake-effect snowstorm across several regions.

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for Toronto, warning of near-zero visibility during the morning commute, but that has since been lifted. Drivers are still being cautioned to slow down and to be mindful of these conditions until the fog gradually thins.

A special weather statement remains in place for Toronto and the GTA, including Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Burlington and Hamilton, for expected wind gusts later Wednesday, with speeds potentially reaching 70 to 80 km/h. Those winds could make for tricky conditions for high-profile vehicles, pedestrians, and anyone near unsecured outdoor objects.

“Strong southwest winds will shift to the west [Wednesday night] and then to the northwest Thursday afternoon or evening. Local utility outages are possible. High-sided vehicles will be pushed around by the wind. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind,” Environment Canada states.

Toronto’s daytime high will reach 11°C on Wednesday, then drop to 3°C by the evening with a chance of flurries overnight.

Driving car on the motorway with heavy rain and fog. Photo: Getty Images.

Ontario’s bigger weather story: multi-day snow squalls

While Toronto dodges the heaviest snow, large swaths of southern and northern Ontario are preparing for a multi-day snow squall outbreak beginning late Wednesday and stretching into the weekend.

Forecasters warn this setup — created by much colder air sweeping over the Great Lakes — could unleash persistent, intense bands of lake-effect snow in traditional snowbelt regions. Communities downwind of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay could see 15 to 30 centimetres or more, with whiteout conditions at times as strong winds whip snow across open areas.

As of Wednesday morning, there are numerous winter storm warnings across the province, including Lake Superior Park, Thunder Bay, Kirkland Lake, Moosonee and Timmins and Wawa, to name a few.

Snow squall watches are in effect for Barrie, Bruce Peninsula, Goderich, Innisfil, Kitchener, Waterloo, Orangeville, and Orillia, among other regions.

Roads in these regions may become treacherous with little warning. Visibility could drop to near zero within minutes during the strongest bursts.

Farther north, a developing system near Lake Superior is expected to tap into that same cold air mass, bringing widespread snowfall totals that may exceed 30 centimetres in some areas.

What to expect for Toronto: Will the city be hit as hard, or avoid the storm entirely?

Toronto and the GTA are expected to escape the worst of the heavy snow, but the incoming Arctic air will still be felt. Light precipitation may mix with flurries on Thursday and Friday, and wind chills will make temperatures plunge well below seasonal norms.

Thursday will be cloudy with blowing snow at times for the city. It will also be windy, with a daytime high of 1°C. Heavy flurries are expected overnight into Friday, with a low of –2°C and a morning wind chill near –10°C by Saturday morning.

Residents heading out of the city — toward cottage country, the Bruce Peninsula, or the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay — should be prepared for rapidly worsening conditions.

Click here to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee and to check out Toronto’s extended forecast.

