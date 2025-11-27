3 arrested for allegedly selling cocaine, fentanyl, meth in Toronto, Durham Region

Toronto Police have arrested three suspects accused of selling illegal drugs like cocaine, fentanyl, and crystal methamphetamine throughout Toronto and Durham Region.

Police say they began investigating the trio in September 2025, and the trio were arrested on November 24 after four search warrants were executed in Toronto and one in Durham.

“An additional three search warrants were executed on three vehicles that police seized for further examination,” police said in a release.

Investigators say they seized 1,330 grams of cocaine, 885 grams of fentanyl, 85 grams of meth, 30 grams of hydromorphone pills, 20 grams of crack cocaine and more than $10,000 in Canadian cash.

Alaa Nabil Deen Faraj, 29, of Ajax, Syed Hassaan Alam, 24, of Toronto, and Hamzah Master, 23, of Toronto, face a variety of trafficking and possession charges.