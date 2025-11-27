3 arrested for allegedly selling cocaine, fentanyl, meth in Toronto, Durham Region

Items allegedly seized by police during drug investigation raids in Toronto and Durham. Toronto police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 27, 2025 4:39 pm.

Toronto Police have arrested three suspects accused of selling illegal drugs like cocaine, fentanyl, and crystal methamphetamine throughout Toronto and Durham Region.

Police say they began investigating the trio in September 2025, and the trio were arrested on November 24 after four search warrants were executed in Toronto and one in Durham.

“An additional three search warrants were executed on three vehicles that police seized for further examination,” police said in a release.

Investigators say they seized 1,330 grams of cocaine, 885 grams of fentanyl, 85 grams of meth, 30 grams of hydromorphone pills, 20 grams of crack cocaine and more than $10,000 in Canadian cash.

Alaa Nabil Deen Faraj, 29, of Ajax, Syed Hassaan Alam, 24, of Toronto, and Hamzah Master, 23, of Toronto, face a variety of trafficking and possession charges.

Top Stories

Former Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault quitting cabinet following pipeline deal

Culture Minister Steven Guilbeault is resigning from Prime Minister Mark Carney’s cabinet after Ottawa signed a memorandum of understanding with Alberta on a proposed new pipeline. The avowed...

48m ago

'Just another excuse': Ford fires back on Toronto concerns about oversized school zone signs

Premier Doug Ford fired back at accusations that signs provided to municipalities to replace speed cameras are too big to put up, and in Toronto's case, there aren't enough of them. Toronto Mayor Olivia...

48m ago

Fire crews continue to battle flames at Thorncliffe Park high-rise complex

Fire crews continue to battle a blaze at a high-rise complex on Thorncliffe Park Drive near Overlea Boulevard. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 11 Thorncliffe Park Drive at around 1:36 p.m....

1m ago

Coroner's inquest into death of man shot by Peel police in 2020 announced

The Coroner's Office has announced an inquest into the death of a man shot by Peel Regional Police in 2020. Jamal Francique was shot while being arrested on Jan. 7, 2020, in Mississauga. The Special...

3h ago

