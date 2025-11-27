Alberta man and woman charged in Ontario sex assault dating back to 2020

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a two-vehicle collision killed one person and injured livestock in Huron County on New Year's Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby.

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 27, 2025 6:21 am.

Two people from Alberta have been charged in a northern Ontario sexual assault dating back to 2020.

Police say the alleged offences took place within the Township of Gillies, roughly 30 kilometres from Thunder Bay, between 2020 and 2022.

A 73-year-old man from Wetaskiwin County, south of Edmonton, also faces two counts each of sexual interference and sexual assault on a person under 16.

A 63-year-old woman, also from Wetaskiwin County, faces three counts of assault.

Ontario Provincial Police say both of the accused are former residents of Thunder Bay.

The pair are slated to appear in provincial court in December.

Family and friends desperate for answers in missing Toronto woman’s disappearance

In the year since Irma Galastica disappeared, her family and friends are desperate to find answers about what happened to her.  The 32-year-old mother vanished from a Burlington home, but not before...

1h ago

Lake effect snow possible for Toronto as parts of Ontario brace for days of heavy snow squalls

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), warning of possible lake effect snow and hazardous travel conditions on Thursday and into tonight as a powerful...

updated

3h ago

TTC restores Line 1 service after overnight asbestos safety closure

Subway service has resumed Thursday morning between Sheppard-Yonge and Eglinton stations on Line 1 Yonge-University, following an overnight closure prompted by the discovery of fireproofing material containing...

2h ago

Blue Jays sign Dylan Cease to seven-year, $210M deal

The Toronto Blue Jays have made the first big splash of their off-season. Toronto and right-handed starter Dylan Cease agreed to a seven-year, $210-million contract on Wednesday,...

13h ago

