Anti-corruption police looking at allegations of wrongdoing involving Quebec Liberals

QUÉBEC — Anti-corruption police say they are looking into the internal crisis shaking the Quebec Liberal Party.

Mathieu Galarneau, a spokesperson for the anti-corruption unit, says investigators are working to validate allegations of wrongdoing before deciding whether to proceed with a formal investigation.

The party has been in crisis since Marwah Rizqy, former Liberal leader in the legislature, fired her chief of staff without consulting party leader Pablo Rodriguez.

Rodriguez then removed Rizqy from her position and suspended her from caucus, citing a breach of trust.

Adding to the controversy was a story published last week in the Journal de Montréal revealing alleged text messages from unidentified parties suggesting some members who supported Rodriguez during the leadership race received cash rewards.

Rodriguez says he welcomes the involvement of the anti-corruption unit and that he has also mandated the party to investigate the allegations in the Journal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2025.

The Canadian Press