Anti-corruption police looking at allegations of wrongdoing involving Quebec Liberals

Quebec Liberal Leader Pablo Rodriguez responds to reporters questions at the legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. Liberal member André Fortin, left, looks on. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 27, 2025 10:10 am.

Last Updated November 27, 2025 10:59 am.

QUÉBEC — Anti-corruption police say they are looking into the internal crisis shaking the Quebec Liberal Party.

Mathieu Galarneau, a spokesperson for the anti-corruption unit, says investigators are working to validate allegations of wrongdoing before deciding whether to proceed with a formal investigation.

The party has been in crisis since Marwah Rizqy, former Liberal leader in the legislature, fired her chief of staff without consulting party leader Pablo Rodriguez.

Rodriguez then removed Rizqy from her position and suspended her from caucus, citing a breach of trust.

Adding to the controversy was a story published last week in the Journal de Montréal revealing alleged text messages from unidentified parties suggesting some members who supported Rodriguez during the leadership race received cash rewards.

Rodriguez says he welcomes the involvement of the anti-corruption unit and that he has also mandated the party to investigate the allegations in the Journal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Family and friends desperate for answers in missing Toronto woman’s disappearance

In the year since Irma Galastica disappeared, her family and friends are desperate to find answers about what happened to her.  The 32-year-old mother vanished from a Burlington home, but not before...

24m ago

Lake effect snow possible for Toronto as parts of Ontario brace for days of heavy snow squalls

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), warning of possible lake effect snow and hazardous travel conditions on Thursday and into tonight as a powerful...

45m ago

Burlington man charged after threats force City Hall closure

A Burlington man has been arrested and charged after allegedly making threats against City of Burlington employees, prompting a precautionary closure of City Hall on Wednesday afternoon. The Halton...

13m ago

FBI director says National Guard shooting is being investigated as act of terrorism, Afghan national in custody

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Afghan national has been accused of shooting two West Virginia National Guard members just blocks from the White House in a brazen act of violence at a time when the presence of...

18m ago

Top Stories

Family and friends desperate for answers in missing Toronto woman’s disappearance

In the year since Irma Galastica disappeared, her family and friends are desperate to find answers about what happened to her.  The 32-year-old mother vanished from a Burlington home, but not before...

24m ago

Lake effect snow possible for Toronto as parts of Ontario brace for days of heavy snow squalls

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), warning of possible lake effect snow and hazardous travel conditions on Thursday and into tonight as a powerful...

45m ago

Burlington man charged after threats force City Hall closure

A Burlington man has been arrested and charged after allegedly making threats against City of Burlington employees, prompting a precautionary closure of City Hall on Wednesday afternoon. The Halton...

13m ago

FBI director says National Guard shooting is being investigated as act of terrorism, Afghan national in custody

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Afghan national has been accused of shooting two West Virginia National Guard members just blocks from the White House in a brazen act of violence at a time when the presence of...

18m ago

Most Watched Today

4:01
Snow squalls organizing tonight, winds increasing

Strong winds are expected to continue all day Thursday which will bring snow squalls in some areas. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your updated storm forecast.

15h ago

2:22
Some Ontario pharmacies seeing little to no supply of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Some Ontario pharmacies are seeing a low supply of a particular COVID-19 vaccine brand. Afua Baah looks at the reason behind the slowdown in shipment, and how long it may last.

16h ago

3:28
Cold air turns on lake effect snow machine

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTA regarding strong winds until Friday. A snow squall watch is in effect for some areas, which could see up to 30 cm through Saturday.

18h ago

0:52
Ontario grocers reach deal to avoid accepting beer and wine empties

Ontario grocers and The Beer Store reached an agreement in principal to avoid accepting beer and wine empties as The Beer Store prepares to close a number of its locations.

20h ago

4:58
Environment Canada begins new weather alert system

Environment and Climate Change Canada has officially changed their system on how to alert Canadians to potential hazardous weather. Melanie Ng sat down with Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai to break it all down.

20h ago

More Videos