Hamilton police charge two men in ‘vicious’ assault against transgender person

Photos of two men arrested and charged in what Hamilton police call a "vicious" hate-motivated assault against a transgender person last month. HPS/HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 27, 2025 11:36 am.

Last Updated November 27, 2025 11:41 am.

Hamilton police say two men in their 20s have been arrested after a “vicious” hate-motivated assault against a transgender person last month.

Police say a physical altercation took place around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 25 as the victim was leaving a bar with their friends on Hess Street South in Hamilton.

Police say video footage shows several people taking part in an assault against the victim, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They identified two individuals believed to be the primary aggressors and say those men — a 23-year-old and a 21-year-old — were arrested Wednesday. Police have not released the names of the suspects.

Both are facing assault charges and are scheduled to appear in court next month.

Investigators in the hate crime unit believe more individuals were involved, and they are asking anyone with information to come forward.

