Montreal university students decry Quebec government’s plan to ban prayer rooms

Samy Khelefi washes as he performs wudu, a ritual cleansing prior to prayer for Muslims, before entering the prayer room organized by the Muslim Students' Association, at Concordia University in Montreal, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 27, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 27, 2025 5:08 am.

MONTREAL — Muslim students at a Montreal university say they’re deeply troubled by the Quebec government’s plan to ban prayer rooms in post-secondary schools.

They say the prayer room at Concordia University is an important gathering place for the Muslim community, visited by at least 500 students a day.

Some students say they chose to attend Concordia specifically because it has had a well-established prayer room for many years.

The Quebec government is expected to table a bill today that would ban prayer rooms in public institutions, most notably colleges and universities.

It would also ban full face coverings, such as the niqab, for post-secondary students.

Students at Concordia say the measures unfairly target the Muslim community and would create a new problem by forcing them to find other places to pray on campus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2025.

The Canadian Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Lake effect snow possible for Toronto as parts of Ontario brace for days of heavy snow squalls

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), warning of possible lake effect snow and hazardous travel conditions on Thursday and into tonight as a powerful...

updated

8m ago

Westbound Gardiner Expressway reopens at Yonge after 2-vehicle crash

All westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway have reopened at Yonge Street after a two-vehicle collision. The collision occurred after 8 p.m. near Lower Jarvis Street. One vehicle rolled over...

6h ago

Blue Jays sign Dylan Cease to seven-year, $210M deal

The Toronto Blue Jays have made the first big splash of their off-season. Toronto and right-handed starter Dylan Cease agreed to a seven-year, $210-million contract on Wednesday,...

10h ago

Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke Wednesday night. Toronto police were called to area near Kipling and Finch avenues just before 7:15 p.m. The...

7h ago

Top Stories

Lake effect snow possible for Toronto as parts of Ontario brace for days of heavy snow squalls

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), warning of possible lake effect snow and hazardous travel conditions on Thursday and into tonight as a powerful...

updated

8m ago

Westbound Gardiner Expressway reopens at Yonge after 2-vehicle crash

All westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway have reopened at Yonge Street after a two-vehicle collision. The collision occurred after 8 p.m. near Lower Jarvis Street. One vehicle rolled over...

6h ago

Blue Jays sign Dylan Cease to seven-year, $210M deal

The Toronto Blue Jays have made the first big splash of their off-season. Toronto and right-handed starter Dylan Cease agreed to a seven-year, $210-million contract on Wednesday,...

10h ago

Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke Wednesday night. Toronto police were called to area near Kipling and Finch avenues just before 7:15 p.m. The...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

4:01
Snow squalls organizing tonight, winds increasing

Strong winds are expected to continue all day Thursday which will bring snow squalls in some areas. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your updated storm forecast.

9h ago

3:28
Cold air turns on lake effect snow machine

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTA regarding strong winds until Friday. A snow squall watch is in effect for some areas, which could see up to 30 cm through Saturday.

13h ago

0:52
Ontario grocers reach deal to avoid accepting beer and wine empties

Ontario grocers and The Beer Store reached an agreement in principal to avoid accepting beer and wine empties as The Beer Store prepares to close a number of its locations.

14h ago

4:58
Environment Canada begins new weather alert system

Environment and Climate Change Canada has officially changed their system on how to alert Canadians to potential hazardous weather. Melanie Ng sat down with Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai to break it all down.

15h ago

0:32
TTC train operator identified as victim in shooting involving his son

The union representing Toronto transit workers is mourning the death of a 58‑year‑old TTC train operator who was fatally shot in Brampton last weekend.

19h ago

More Videos