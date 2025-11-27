Pedestrian struck by tractor trailer at Hwy. 7 and Islington in Vaughan
Posted November 27, 2025 9:33 pm.
Last Updated November 27, 2025 9:35 pm.
York Regional Police say a pedestrian was struck by a tractor trailer at the intersection of Highway 7 and Islington Avenue in Vaughan on Thursday.
It happened at around 7:22 p.m.
The intersection is currently closed in all directions.
Police have not provided an update on the victim’s condition.
No further details were immediately available.
More to come