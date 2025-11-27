Person of interest sought after child approached by unknown man in Weston neighbourhood

Photo of a vehicle and driver wanted in a suspicious incident investigation in the Weston neighbourhood. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted November 27, 2025 10:24 am.

Last Updated November 27, 2025 10:37 am.

Toronto police are looking to identify a person of interest following a suspicious incident in the Weston neighbourhood.

Investigators say around 3 p.m. on November 25, a child was walking home from school in the Church Street and Grattan Street area, near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue, when a man driving a blue Volkswagen sedan stopped and exited the vehicle.

Police allege the man asked the child if they wanted a ride home, but the child declined, and the man got back into the vehicle and drove away.

The man is described as Brown, approximately five-feet-nine, 150 pounds, with a slim build, short black hair and clean-shaven.

The vehicle is described as an older model blue Volkswagen Passat (possibly 2007-2008) with no front licence plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

