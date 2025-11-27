Supreme Court of Canada returns murder case to Nova Scotia Court of Appeal

The flag of the Supreme Court of Canada flies on the east flag pole in Ottawa, on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted November 27, 2025 12:21 pm.

Last Updated November 27, 2025 12:36 pm.

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada has sent a murder case back to the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal in light of potential new evidence.

A decade ago, a jury found Nathan Johnson guilty of first-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm in the 2010 shooting death of pizza delivery worker Chad Smith.

Johnson was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 25 years, and in 2017 the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal dismissed his appeal of the convictions.

In 2022, the Supreme Court dismissed Johnson’s application for his case to be returned to the Court of Appeal for further proceedings.

Johnson applied this year to the top court for reconsideration, pointing to the October 2023 acquittal of his one-time co-accused Randy Riley at a retrial.

Johnson argued that Riley’s retrial brought into serious question the credibility of two Crown witnesses against Johnson at his trial.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2025.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Carney, Smith sign pipeline deal, open door to changing B.C. tanker ban

Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to unveil an agreement with Alberta Thursday which could clear the way for a new oil pipeline in exchange for stronger environmental regulations, while also walking back some of Ottawa's climate policies.

breaking

28m ago

Family and friends desperate for answers in missing Toronto woman’s disappearance

In the year since Irma Galastica disappeared, her family and friends are desperate to find answers about what happened to her.  The 32-year-old mother vanished from a Burlington home, but not before...

2h ago

Lake effect snow possible for Toronto as parts of Ontario brace for days of heavy snow squalls

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), warning of possible lake effect snow and hazardous travel conditions on Thursday and into tonight as a powerful...

updated

58m ago

Burlington man charged after threats force City Hall closure

A Burlington man has been arrested and charged after allegedly making threats against City of Burlington employees, prompting a precautionary closure of City Hall on Wednesday afternoon. The Halton...

2h ago

Top Stories

Carney, Smith sign pipeline deal, open door to changing B.C. tanker ban

Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to unveil an agreement with Alberta Thursday which could clear the way for a new oil pipeline in exchange for stronger environmental regulations, while also walking back some of Ottawa's climate policies.

breaking

28m ago

Family and friends desperate for answers in missing Toronto woman’s disappearance

In the year since Irma Galastica disappeared, her family and friends are desperate to find answers about what happened to her.  The 32-year-old mother vanished from a Burlington home, but not before...

2h ago

Lake effect snow possible for Toronto as parts of Ontario brace for days of heavy snow squalls

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), warning of possible lake effect snow and hazardous travel conditions on Thursday and into tonight as a powerful...

updated

58m ago

Burlington man charged after threats force City Hall closure

A Burlington man has been arrested and charged after allegedly making threats against City of Burlington employees, prompting a precautionary closure of City Hall on Wednesday afternoon. The Halton...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

4:01
Snow squalls organizing tonight, winds increasing

Strong winds are expected to continue all day Thursday which will bring snow squalls in some areas. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your updated storm forecast.

17h ago

2:22
Some Ontario pharmacies seeing little to no supply of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Some Ontario pharmacies are seeing a low supply of a particular COVID-19 vaccine brand. Afua Baah looks at the reason behind the slowdown in shipment, and how long it may last.

19h ago

3:28
Cold air turns on lake effect snow machine

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTA regarding strong winds until Friday. A snow squall watch is in effect for some areas, which could see up to 30 cm through Saturday.

20h ago

0:52
Ontario grocers reach deal to avoid accepting beer and wine empties

Ontario grocers and The Beer Store reached an agreement in principal to avoid accepting beer and wine empties as The Beer Store prepares to close a number of its locations.

22h ago

4:58
Environment Canada begins new weather alert system

Environment and Climate Change Canada has officially changed their system on how to alert Canadians to potential hazardous weather. Melanie Ng sat down with Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai to break it all down.

22h ago

More Videos