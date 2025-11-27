Weekend need-to-know: Cavalcade of Lights to brighten up Nathan Phillips Square

Winter markets are in full swing and Christmas trees are lighting across the city this weekend, highlighted by the 50th anniversary of the One-of-a-Kind show and the Cavalcade of Lights.

Keep in mind, there is a Line 2 subway closure this weekend, UP Express service is being replaced by buses and several GO lines will have service adjustments due to construction.

Cavalcade of Lights at Nathan Phillips Square

Get lost in the glittering lights (or the crowds) at Nathan Phillips Square for the annual lighting this Saturday night.

The Cavalcade of Lights is a free event that transforms City Hall and its surroundings. It will feature live performances, Christmas carolers, and of course, the Christmas Tree Lighting.

The lighting will happen at 6:30 p.m. and the event runs until 11 p.m.

The square will also transform into an ice skating rink this weekend and remaining so until the end of winter.

Skating is free but rentals for skates and helmets are available. There are free skate rentals every Saturday in December from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

One-of-a-Kind holiday show

Holiday shopping is made easy at the annual One-of-a-Kind show. This year for the 50th anniversary, new artisans make up 30 per cent of the show with a wide variety of Canada fashion, art, food and toys.

New to the show this year is the vintage section along with a European-style Christmas Market filled with festive decorations, gifts, food and drink. A special Northwest Territories pop-up will highlight the artistry and traditions from five makers from the region.

Over 800 local artisans will be at the show which runs from Nov. 27 to Dec. 7.

Tickets are available on their website now alongside a list of vendors and show hours.

Winterfest Toronto and Harbourfront Tree Lighting

For the second year in a row, Harbourfront will be transformed into a festive wonderland for Winterfest 2025.

It opens this Friday with the lighting of their 33-foot holiday tree in the Community Square. The lighting will have free skate rentals at the Harbourfront rink and live performances.

At Winterfest, you can get lost in the new Winter Maze, enjoy decorations, delicious food and trains rides. The festival will run until Dec. 31 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The lighting starts at 7 p.m. and entry is free.

Winter Market at Evergreen Brickworks

Every Sunday for the next four weeks, Evergreen Brickworks will be transformed into a Winter Market featuring the Ontario Artisan Market and the Ontario Vintage Market.

There will be a cozy Winter Garden with fire pits and warm drinks, a food court, and food trucks alongside vintage clothing, handmade arts and over 60 vendors.

They will also have skating and holiday workshops that do require registration. Full details are available on their website.

There is no set entry fee, but there is a suggested donation of at least $5 per person to support community programming at Brickworks.

TTC/GO closures

Line 2 weekend closure

Subway service on Line 2 between Kipling to Jane stations will be replaced by shuttle buses from Saturday, November 29 to Sunday, November 30 due to planned track work.

Regular service will resume on Monday at 6 a.m.

UP Express service to be replace by buses

On Saturday, Nov. 29 and Sunday, Nov. 30, UP Express trains will be replaced by GO buses for planned construction. Estimated travel time is between 30 and 50 minutes between Union Station and Pearson Airport.

There will be no UP service at Bloor, Mount Dennis and Weston stations.

GO Kitchener line service adjustment

On Saturday, November 29 and Sunday, November 30, GO buses will replace train service direct from Bramalea GO to Hwy 407 Bus Terminal. Trains will run as regularly scheduled between Bramalea and Kitchener GO due to planned construction.

There will be no GO Transit service at Bloor, Mount Dennis and Weston GO stations and no GO trains at Malton GO.

Full details can be found here.

GO Barrie line service adjustment

On Saturday, Nov. 29 and Sunday, Nov. 30, Barrie line service will be adjusted due to planned construction.

GO trains will run between Allandale Waterfront and Rutherford GO and GO buses will run direct between Rutherford GO and Highway 407 Bus Terminal.

There will be no GO Transit service at Downsview Park GO and Union Station, local transit options will be available.

Full details can be found here.

No service at Markham GO station on Saturday between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be no GO train service at Markham GO station on November 29 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for the City of Markham’s Santa Claus Parade.

The following trains will not stop at Markham GO:

The southbound 11:25 a.m. and 12:25 p.m. trips from Mount Joy GO will not stop at Markham GO.

The northbound 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. trips from Union Station will not stop at Markham GO.

Road closures

Ongoing construction

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.