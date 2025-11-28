Iran boycotting World Cup draw citing visa restrictions for soccer officials

Trionda, a giant replica of the official ball for the FIFA Wold Cup 2026 is displayed in Zurich, Switzerland, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. (Claudio Thoma/Keystone via AP) © KEYSTONE / CLAUDIO THOMA

By The Associated Press

Posted November 28, 2025 11:00 am.

Last Updated November 28, 2025 12:32 pm.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has decided to boycott the 2026 World Cup draw in Washington next week because the U.S. denied visas to members of its delegation, the state-run IRNA news agency reported on Friday.

The agency quoted Iranian soccer federation spokesman Amir-Mahdi Alavi as saying that officials faced visa obstacles that go beyond sports considerations.

There was no immediate comment from the White House.

Alavi said the federation had reached out to FIFA and hoped it could help resolve the issue. Soccer’s ruling body didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

President Donald Trump’s administration announced in June a travel ban on citizens from 12 countries including Iran. The list also included Haiti, which last week qualified for the World Cup.

Exemptions, however, were promised for “any athlete or member of an athletic team, including coaches, persons performing a necessary support role, and immediate relatives, traveling for the World Cup, Olympics, or other major sporting event as determined by the secretary of state.”

It is unclear whether the exemptions also apply to the World Cup draw, which takes place on Dec. 5 at the Kennedy Center.

The Iranian delegation would have been expected to be led by its soccer federation president Mehdi Taj, one of the most senior officials in Asian soccer and a member of two FIFA committees that have oversight of the World Cup.

He is one of the vice presidents of the Asian Football Confederation and a member of FIFA panels with responsibility for the ruling body’s competitions, plus men’s national team soccer in general.

A record 48 teams will participate in the June 11-July 19 World Cup co-hosted by the the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Prolonged event': Hundreds displaced due to carbon monoxide concerns from Thorncliffe Park fire

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) says crews remain on scene at 11 Thorncliffe Park Boulevard after what officials are calling one of the more complex fire situations the city has faced in recent years. Fire...

3h ago

Southern Ontario braces for more snow this weekend

Southern Ontario is expected to continue experiencing winter weather conditions on Friday, as lake-effect snow squalls off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay impact parts of the region. The snow squalls that...

27m ago

Convicted drug trafficker sought by OPP, may be in GTA

Provincial police are searching for a convicted drug trafficker who is on the loose and possibly in the GTA. OPP say 36-year-old Troy Parson is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching conditions...

1h ago

Toronto police seek suspect wanted in random North York assault

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted in connection with an assault that left a victim in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Wednesday, Nov. 26, at...

3h ago

Top Stories

'Prolonged event': Hundreds displaced due to carbon monoxide concerns from Thorncliffe Park fire

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) says crews remain on scene at 11 Thorncliffe Park Boulevard after what officials are calling one of the more complex fire situations the city has faced in recent years. Fire...

3h ago

Southern Ontario braces for more snow this weekend

Southern Ontario is expected to continue experiencing winter weather conditions on Friday, as lake-effect snow squalls off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay impact parts of the region. The snow squalls that...

27m ago

Convicted drug trafficker sought by OPP, may be in GTA

Provincial police are searching for a convicted drug trafficker who is on the loose and possibly in the GTA. OPP say 36-year-old Troy Parson is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching conditions...

1h ago

Toronto police seek suspect wanted in random North York assault

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted in connection with an assault that left a victim in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Wednesday, Nov. 26, at...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

4:12
Southern Ontario bracing for more snow Friday

While Toronto appears to have escaped the worst of the winter-like weather, snow squall warnings and watches remain in effect for many areas outside of the city.

1h ago

3:07
Heavy snow squall activity expected for parts of GTA overnight

CityNews meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the latest on a winter storm system that could dump heavy snow in parts of the southern Ontario.

18h ago

4:18
Snow squalls intensifying north of Toronto tonight

Snow qualls will be intensifying north of Toronto Thursday night. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your updated forecast.

22h ago

2:11
Ford reacts to concerns from municipalities on speed signs: 'I broke out laughing'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he 'broke out laughing' when he heard concerns from some municipalities on the size and safety of new speed signs as replacement for speed cameras.

November 27, 2025 12:39 pm EST EST

4:33
Snow squalls continue around the GTA

Highly localized snow squalls are starting to hit the GTA as high wind gusts continue. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your updated storm forecast.

November 27, 2025 12:38 pm EST EST

More Videos