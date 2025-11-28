Israeli forces kill at least 13 in southern Syria raid, officials and residents say

This is a locator map for Syria with its capital, Damascus. (AP Photo)

By Abdulrahman Shaheen, The Associated Press

Posted November 28, 2025 4:32 am.

Last Updated November 28, 2025 7:26 am.

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Israeli forces in southern Syria raided a village and opened fire when they were confronted by residents on Friday, killing at least 13, Syrian officials said, as Israel fights on a number of fronts while the shaky ceasefire in Gaza moves forward.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday that the attack was “a horrific massacre” and that women and children were among those killed.

The Syrian state news agency SANA said Israeli forces entered the village of Beit Jin aiming to detain local men and opened heavy fire after being confronted by residents. Dozens of families fled the area.

Israel said Friday it conducted an operation following intelligence information to apprehend suspects from Jamaa Islamiya, or Islamic Group, operating in Beit Jin to attack Israeli civilians. During the raid, several militants fired at Israeli troops, injuring half a dozen soldiers who were evacuated to a hospital, the military said.

Israeli troops fired at the militants and also responded with aerial assistance, the military said. It said the operation had concluded, all of the suspects were apprehended and a number of militants were killed.

Israel has regarded the new authorities in Syria warily since the fall of former President Bashar Assad in a lightning offensive led by Islamist insurgents in December 2024. Since Assad’s fall, Israeli forces have seized a formerly U.N.-patrolled buffer zone in southern Syria set up under a 1974 disengagement agreement. Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes on Syrian military sites, and pushed for a demilitarized zone south of Damascus.

The two countries, which do not have diplomatic relations, have been negotiating a potential security agreement to deescalate.

Syrian officials have condemned the Israeli incursions as a violation of Syria’s sovereignty. On Friday the government called for the international community to take “urgent action” to halt Israeli incursions.

A local official in the village, Walid Okasha, told The Associated Press that those killed were civilians, and one of them had celebrated his wedding the day before.

“The situation is miserable,” he said.

In a previous raid on Beit Jin in June, Israeli forces captured several people who they said were Hamas members — a characterization disputed by residents — and killed a man whose family said had a history of schizophrenia.

Ongoing conflicts in the region have fueled concerns that unrest could spill over and undermine the fragile truce in Gaza.

The deaths in Syria followed a series of strikes by Israel’s air force in parts of southern Lebanon on Thursday. Israel says its ongoing strikes are aimed at preventing Hezbollah from rebuilding after a devastating war last year ended with a ceasefire.

The United Nations on Tuesday said Israel had killed at least 127 civilians, including children, in its strikes on Lebanon since the ceasefire a year ago. Things escalated earlier this week with a rare strike in Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, killing a senior Hezbollah official whom Israel described as the group’s chief of staff.

___

Find more of AP’s Israel-Hamas coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Abdulrahman Shaheen, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Up to 70 apartment units evacuated after fire at Thorncliffe Park high-rise complex

Fire crews battled a five-alarm fire at a high-rise complex on Thorncliffe Park Drive near Overlea Boulevard in East York, which displaced residents due to concerns over high carbon monoxide levels. Firefighters...

2h ago

2 women hospitalized after 2-alarm house fire in Scarborough

Two women were taken to the hospital following a two-alarm house fire near Birchmount Road and Lawrence Avenue early Friday morning, including one who remains in critical condition. Deputy Fire Chief...

40m ago

Woman critically injured, male arrested in stabbing near Danforth and Broadview

A woman is critically injured, and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in the city's east end. Police and paramedics responded to the scene near Broadview and Danforth avenues just before 7...

11m ago

Special weather statement ends for Toronto, but 'intense' squalls likely in surrounding regions

A special weather statement for Toronto and a large swath of the Greater Toronto Area ended on Thursday night, but remains in place for Burlington and sections north of the city where intense squalls could...

8h ago

Top Stories

Up to 70 apartment units evacuated after fire at Thorncliffe Park high-rise complex

Fire crews battled a five-alarm fire at a high-rise complex on Thorncliffe Park Drive near Overlea Boulevard in East York, which displaced residents due to concerns over high carbon monoxide levels. Firefighters...

2h ago

2 women hospitalized after 2-alarm house fire in Scarborough

Two women were taken to the hospital following a two-alarm house fire near Birchmount Road and Lawrence Avenue early Friday morning, including one who remains in critical condition. Deputy Fire Chief...

40m ago

Woman critically injured, male arrested in stabbing near Danforth and Broadview

A woman is critically injured, and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in the city's east end. Police and paramedics responded to the scene near Broadview and Danforth avenues just before 7...

11m ago

Special weather statement ends for Toronto, but 'intense' squalls likely in surrounding regions

A special weather statement for Toronto and a large swath of the Greater Toronto Area ended on Thursday night, but remains in place for Burlington and sections north of the city where intense squalls could...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Heavy snow squall activity expected for parts of GTA overnight

CityNews meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the latest on a winter storm system that could dump heavy snow in parts of the southern Ontario.

12h ago

4:18
Snow squalls intensifying north of Toronto tonight

Snow qualls will be intensifying north of Toronto Thursday night. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your updated forecast.

15h ago

2:11
Ford reacts to concerns from municipalities on speed signs: 'I broke out laughing'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he 'broke out laughing' when he heard concerns from some municipalities on the size and safety of new speed signs as replacement for speed cameras.

19h ago

4:33
Snow squalls continue around the GTA

Highly localized snow squalls are starting to hit the GTA as high wind gusts continue. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your updated storm forecast.

19h ago

4:01
Snow squalls organizing tonight, winds increasing

Strong winds are expected to continue all day Thursday which will bring snow squalls in some areas. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your updated storm forecast.

November 26, 2025 8:17 pm EST EST

More Videos