A man has been charged in connection with a road-rage incident that forced a Clarington high school to be placed on lockdown earlier this week.

According to police, a dispute between the occupants of two vehicles began off school property just before noon on Nov. 27.

Officers say the suspect followed the victim’s vehicle into a school parking lot near Brookhill Boulevard and Clarington Boulevard.

“The students approached the suspect vehicle and observed what they believed to be a firearm inside,” authorities wrote in a news release issued on Friday. “The male suspect proceeded to exit his vehicle and walk along school property before returning back to his vehicle and leaving the area.”

The school was immediately placed on lockdown as a result.

Police say the suspect was located a short time later and arrested without incident. He has been identified as 49-year-old Foluwa Rewane of Oshawa.

Upon further investigation, police discovered that the alleged firearm was a BB gun.

Rewane was still charged with two offences, including possessing a dangerous weapon and uttering threats.

He was released on an undertaking.