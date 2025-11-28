Man arrested after BB gun threats send Clarington high school into lockdown: police

A Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) cruiser is seen outside the west division station in Pickering, Ontario. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 28, 2025 4:14 pm.

A man has been charged in connection with a road-rage incident that forced a Clarington high school to be placed on lockdown earlier this week.

According to police, a dispute between the occupants of two vehicles began off school property just before noon on Nov. 27.

Officers say the suspect followed the victim’s vehicle into a school parking lot near Brookhill Boulevard and Clarington Boulevard.

“The students approached the suspect vehicle and observed what they believed to be a firearm inside,” authorities wrote in a news release issued on Friday. “The male suspect proceeded to exit his vehicle and walk along school property before returning back to his vehicle and leaving the area.”

The school was immediately placed on lockdown as a result.

Police say the suspect was located a short time later and arrested without incident. He has been identified as 49-year-old Foluwa Rewane of Oshawa.

Upon further investigation, police discovered that the alleged firearm was a BB gun.

Rewane was still charged with two offences, including possessing a dangerous weapon and uttering threats.

He was released on an undertaking.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Prolonged event': Hundreds displaced due to carbon monoxide concerns from Thorncliffe Park fire

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) says crews remain on scene at 11 Thorncliffe Park Boulevard after what officials are calling one of the more complex fire situations the city has faced in recent years. Fire...

5h ago

Airbus orders immediate software change on A320 aircraft which may ground flights

Airbus, one of the world's largest commercial passenger jet makers, has ordered an immediate software fix on a "significant" number of its A320 aircraft following an incident last month in which one of...

18m ago

Convicted drug trafficker sought by OPP, may be in GTA

Provincial police are searching for a convicted drug trafficker who is on the loose and possibly in the GTA. OPP say 36-year-old Troy Parson is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching conditions...

3h ago

Most assisted deaths in Canada come after cancer diagnosis, annual report finds

OTTAWA — A majority of the people who died with medical assistance in Canada in 2024 had a cancer diagnosis, new data shows. Health Canada's annual report on medical assistance in dying shows that...

2h ago

Top Stories

'Prolonged event': Hundreds displaced due to carbon monoxide concerns from Thorncliffe Park fire

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) says crews remain on scene at 11 Thorncliffe Park Boulevard after what officials are calling one of the more complex fire situations the city has faced in recent years. Fire...

5h ago

Airbus orders immediate software change on A320 aircraft which may ground flights

Airbus, one of the world's largest commercial passenger jet makers, has ordered an immediate software fix on a "significant" number of its A320 aircraft following an incident last month in which one of...

18m ago

Convicted drug trafficker sought by OPP, may be in GTA

Provincial police are searching for a convicted drug trafficker who is on the loose and possibly in the GTA. OPP say 36-year-old Troy Parson is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching conditions...

3h ago

Most assisted deaths in Canada come after cancer diagnosis, annual report finds

OTTAWA — A majority of the people who died with medical assistance in Canada in 2024 had a cancer diagnosis, new data shows. Health Canada's annual report on medical assistance in dying shows that...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

4:12
Southern Ontario bracing for more snow Friday

While Toronto appears to have escaped the worst of the winter-like weather, snow squall warnings and watches remain in effect for many areas outside of the city.

3h ago

3:07
Heavy snow squall activity expected for parts of GTA overnight

CityNews meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the latest on a winter storm system that could dump heavy snow in parts of the southern Ontario.

21h ago

4:18
Snow squalls intensifying north of Toronto tonight

Snow qualls will be intensifying north of Toronto Thursday night. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your updated forecast.

November 27, 2025 4:09 pm EST EST

2:11
Ford reacts to concerns from municipalities on speed signs: 'I broke out laughing'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he 'broke out laughing' when he heard concerns from some municipalities on the size and safety of new speed signs as replacement for speed cameras.

November 27, 2025 12:39 pm EST EST

4:33
Snow squalls continue around the GTA

Highly localized snow squalls are starting to hit the GTA as high wind gusts continue. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your updated storm forecast.

November 27, 2025 12:38 pm EST EST

More Videos