Most assisted deaths in Canada come after cancer diagnosis, annual report finds

FILE - A screen displays a patient's vital signs during open heart surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore on Nov. 28, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Patrick Semansky Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights re

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted November 28, 2025 2:23 pm.

Last Updated November 28, 2025 2:36 pm.

OTTAWA — A majority of the people who died with medical assistance in Canada in 2024 had a cancer diagnosis, new data shows.

Health Canada’s annual report on medical assistance in dying shows that more Canadians are choosing assisted dying each year, but the rate of growth has slowed.

Overall, about five per cent of the people who died in Canada in 2024 had a medically assisted death.

The median age of those who chose MAID was 78.

Nearly all of the 16,499 people who had an assisted death last year had a condition that made their deaths “reasonably foreseeable.”

Just 4.4 per cent were “track 2” MAID patients, whose deaths were not deemed to be foreseeable but who said they were suffering intolerably.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Prolonged event': Hundreds displaced due to carbon monoxide concerns from Thorncliffe Park fire

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) says crews remain on scene at 11 Thorncliffe Park Boulevard after what officials are calling one of the more complex fire situations the city has faced in recent years. Fire...

5h ago

Airbus orders immediate software change on A320 aircraft which may ground flights

Airbus, one of the world's largest commercial passenger jet makers, has ordered an immediate software fix on a "significant" number of its A320 aircraft following an incident last month in which one of...

23m ago

Convicted drug trafficker sought by OPP, may be in GTA

Provincial police are searching for a convicted drug trafficker who is on the loose and possibly in the GTA. OPP say 36-year-old Troy Parson is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching conditions...

3h ago

Southern Ontario braces for more snow this weekend

Southern Ontario is expected to continue experiencing winter weather conditions on Friday, as lake-effect snow squalls off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay impact parts of the region. The snow squalls that...

3h ago

Top Stories

'Prolonged event': Hundreds displaced due to carbon monoxide concerns from Thorncliffe Park fire

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) says crews remain on scene at 11 Thorncliffe Park Boulevard after what officials are calling one of the more complex fire situations the city has faced in recent years. Fire...

5h ago

Airbus orders immediate software change on A320 aircraft which may ground flights

Airbus, one of the world's largest commercial passenger jet makers, has ordered an immediate software fix on a "significant" number of its A320 aircraft following an incident last month in which one of...

23m ago

Convicted drug trafficker sought by OPP, may be in GTA

Provincial police are searching for a convicted drug trafficker who is on the loose and possibly in the GTA. OPP say 36-year-old Troy Parson is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching conditions...

3h ago

Southern Ontario braces for more snow this weekend

Southern Ontario is expected to continue experiencing winter weather conditions on Friday, as lake-effect snow squalls off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay impact parts of the region. The snow squalls that...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

4:12
Southern Ontario bracing for more snow Friday

While Toronto appears to have escaped the worst of the winter-like weather, snow squall warnings and watches remain in effect for many areas outside of the city.

4h ago

3:07
Heavy snow squall activity expected for parts of GTA overnight

CityNews meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the latest on a winter storm system that could dump heavy snow in parts of the southern Ontario.

21h ago

4:18
Snow squalls intensifying north of Toronto tonight

Snow qualls will be intensifying north of Toronto Thursday night. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your updated forecast.

November 27, 2025 4:09 pm EST EST

2:11
Ford reacts to concerns from municipalities on speed signs: 'I broke out laughing'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he 'broke out laughing' when he heard concerns from some municipalities on the size and safety of new speed signs as replacement for speed cameras.

November 27, 2025 12:39 pm EST EST

4:33
Snow squalls continue around the GTA

Highly localized snow squalls are starting to hit the GTA as high wind gusts continue. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your updated storm forecast.

November 27, 2025 12:38 pm EST EST

More Videos