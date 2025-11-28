Ontario, federal governments establishing fusion energy research centre

Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines of Ontario speaks at a press conference in Toronto on Thursday, April 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted November 28, 2025 11:37 am.

Last Updated November 28, 2025 11:48 am.

The Ontario and federal governments, along with an energy company, have announced that they are setting up a research Centre for Fusion Energy in the province.

The federal government, through Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd., is spending up to $33 million to establish the centre, while Ontario is putting up $19.5 million and Stellarex, a fusion energy technology development company, plans to contribute up to $39 million.

Spencer Pitcher, the CEO-designate of Stellarex, says researchers have made incredible progress over the past several decades on harnessing the power of fusion energy and the technology is now close to commercialization.

Ontario Power Generation says the stellarator approach to fusion energy uses extremely strong electromagnets to generate twisting magnetic fields to create the conditions for fusion reactions.

Ontario and federal officials say the province is using its position as a nuclear energy leader to fuel fusion energy discoveries.

Energy Minister Stephen Lecce calls it an almost inexhaustible source of emission-free energy and the “next frontier” in clean power.

