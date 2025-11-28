Ontario takes control of real estate council after audit identifies issues

Ontario Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement Stephen Crawford appears at a press conference at Queen’s Park in Toronto, on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor The Canadian Press

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted November 28, 2025 11:54 am.

Last Updated November 28, 2025 12:05 pm.

TORONTO — The Ontario government is taking control of the province’s real estate regulator after an audit found issues with its practices and organizational culture.

The audit looked into complaints about the Real Estate Council of Ontario’s handling of a now-closed real estate brokerage, iPro Realty.

Among audit findings was that iPro told RECO its trust accounts had a $10-million shortfall in May, but the registrar did not freeze or monitor its accounts for nearly three months.

The minister of public and business service delivery says in a statement that the audit also raises concerns about RECO’s ability to restore public confidence in the real estate services sector and protect consumers during the largest purchase of their lives.

Stephen Crawford says, given those findings, it is necessary to appoint an administrator to assume control of and responsibility for RECO.

Jean Lepine’s appointment takes effect Monday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Prolonged event': Hundreds displaced due to carbon monoxide concerns from Thorncliffe Park fire

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) says crews remain on scene at 11 Thorncliffe Park Boulevard after what officials are calling one of the more complex fire situations the city has faced in recent years. Fire...

3h ago

Southern Ontario braces for more snow this weekend

Southern Ontario is expected to continue experiencing winter weather conditions on Friday, as lake-effect snow squalls off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay impact parts of the region. The snow squalls that...

27m ago

Convicted drug trafficker sought by OPP, may be in GTA

Provincial police are searching for a convicted drug trafficker who is on the loose and possibly in the GTA. OPP say 36-year-old Troy Parson is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching conditions...

1h ago

Toronto police seek suspect wanted in random North York assault

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted in connection with an assault that left a victim in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Wednesday, Nov. 26, at...

3h ago

Top Stories

'Prolonged event': Hundreds displaced due to carbon monoxide concerns from Thorncliffe Park fire

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) says crews remain on scene at 11 Thorncliffe Park Boulevard after what officials are calling one of the more complex fire situations the city has faced in recent years. Fire...

3h ago

Southern Ontario braces for more snow this weekend

Southern Ontario is expected to continue experiencing winter weather conditions on Friday, as lake-effect snow squalls off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay impact parts of the region. The snow squalls that...

27m ago

Convicted drug trafficker sought by OPP, may be in GTA

Provincial police are searching for a convicted drug trafficker who is on the loose and possibly in the GTA. OPP say 36-year-old Troy Parson is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching conditions...

1h ago

Toronto police seek suspect wanted in random North York assault

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted in connection with an assault that left a victim in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Wednesday, Nov. 26, at...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

4:12
Southern Ontario bracing for more snow Friday

While Toronto appears to have escaped the worst of the winter-like weather, snow squall warnings and watches remain in effect for many areas outside of the city.

1h ago

3:07
Heavy snow squall activity expected for parts of GTA overnight

CityNews meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the latest on a winter storm system that could dump heavy snow in parts of the southern Ontario.

18h ago

4:18
Snow squalls intensifying north of Toronto tonight

Snow qualls will be intensifying north of Toronto Thursday night. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your updated forecast.

22h ago

2:11
Ford reacts to concerns from municipalities on speed signs: 'I broke out laughing'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he 'broke out laughing' when he heard concerns from some municipalities on the size and safety of new speed signs as replacement for speed cameras.

November 27, 2025 12:39 pm EST EST

4:33
Snow squalls continue around the GTA

Highly localized snow squalls are starting to hit the GTA as high wind gusts continue. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your updated storm forecast.

November 27, 2025 12:38 pm EST EST

More Videos