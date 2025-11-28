Durham police say one suspect has been arrested and a second remains at large following a stabbing in Oshawa that investigators have now connected to two earlier attacks in the city.

On Monday, Nov. 24, at approximately 3:20 p.m., officers responded to Albert Street and Albany Street after receiving reports of an armed person. When they arrived, police located a female victim who had been stabbed. She was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities confirmed that two suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

Further investigation revealed the suspects were also linked to two previous stabbings in Oshawa that left two victims with minor injuries.

On Wednesday, Nov. 26, police located and arrested one of the suspects, identified as 30-year-old Sharlie Bloxam of Oshawa. Bloxam has been charged with several offences, including three counts of assault, assault with a weapon or imitation weapon, possession of a weapon for committing an offence, uttering threats of death or bodily harm, and possession of a prohibited weapon knowing no authority.

She was held for a bail hearing.

Investigators have identified the second suspect as 31-year-old Jose Lopez of Oshawa. Lopez is described as Hispanic, of medium build, with short brown hair and a goatee.

Police say Lopez is wanted for multiple offences, including three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of assault with a weapon or imitation weapon, three counts of possessing a weapon for committing an offence, twelve counts of failing to comply with a probation order, and six counts of disobeying a lawful court order.

Authorities have released a photo of Lopez and are urging the public not to approach him if they see him. Instead, residents are asked to call 911 immediately.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information about Lopez’s whereabouts or the incidents to contact investigators.